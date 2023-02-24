99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports Prep

High school highlights for Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023

Top performances for area high school players.

PB Sports Graphic
By Staff reports
February 23, 2023 09:06 PM

GIRLS BASKETBALL

1AA FIRST ROUND

• No. 5-seed Plainivew-Elgin-MIllville got past No. 12 Blooming Prairie 58-46 as it had six players score at least seven points, led by Abigail O’Reilly with 13. Macy Lembke had 13 for Blooming Prairie.

• Top seed Goodhue blasted No. 16 Pine Island 77-21, assuming a 51-12 halftime lead. The Wildcats had 13 players score. Tori Miller had 15 points.

• No. 6 seed Lake City grabbed a 10-point halftime lead and then beat No. 11 Triton 56-46. Jacey Majerus had 16 points for the Tigers and Ella Matzke had 13.

• Winona Cotter tamed what had been a hot St. Charles team, winning 49-34. The seventh-seeded Ramblers got another great game from sophomore Clarissa Sauer with 26 points and 15 rebounds. The 13th-seeded Saints were paced by star guard Makadyn Gust with 16 points.

• No. 10 seed Dover-Eyota upset No. 7 Chatfield, riding a 20-point night by Madi Mullikin to win 64-53. Miranda Palmby added 14. Evy Goldsmith had 16 points for the Gophers and Kara Goetzinger.

1A SECOND ROUND

• No. 8 seed Fillmore Central held No. 9 Houston to 15 first-half points and went on to a 53-41 win. Madison Simon led the way with 18 points and seven rebounds. Alyssa Britton had 13 points and eight rebounds.

• No. 2 seed Grand Meadow was way too much for No. 15 Schaeffer Academy, winning 60-29. The Superlarks, who are ranked No. 9 in the state, upped their record to 25-2. Lexy Foster led the way with 23 points and nine rebounds. Lauren Queensland had 13 points. Schaeffer was led by Katie Friese with 18 points.

• No. 5-ranked and top-seed Hayfield blasted LeRoy-Ostrander 93-39 as 13 players scored for the Vikings. Natalie Beaver led the way with 17 points. Kristen Watson added 16. L-O’s Jordan Runde led all scorers with 23 points, putting her over 1,000 points for her career.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
