High school highlights for Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022

BOYS BASKETBALL

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

• Makuei Riek scored the winning basket late in the game as Mayo rallied past Austin 50-49. The host Spartans overcame a 28-21 deficit at the half and the victory denied Austin coach Kris Fadness his 500th career win. Alex Gyarmaty led Mayo with 13 points and Riek added 12. Gabe Manahan scored 11 points to pace Austin.

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

• Adam Dunagan had 17 points with three 3-pointers and Parker Springer had 16 points with three 3-pointers in Wabasha-Kellogg’s 58-56 win in double overtime against Dover-Eyota. Oscar Fries added 10 points for the Falcons while Brady Meyers led D-E with 11 points.

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

ADVERTISEMENT

• Eli Wolff nailed six 3-pointers and scored 24 points while Harrison Hanna followed with 23 as Southland improved to 16-6 with a 65-53 victory over Schaeffer Academy. Ethan VanSchepen led Schaeffer with 19 points and nine rebounds while Matthew Gingrich connected on five 3-pointers to score 15 points.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

SECTION 1AA

First Round

• No. 6 seed Plainview-Elgin-Millville rode Abigail O’Reilly’s 21 points to a 67-32 win over No. 11 Lewiston-Altura.

• No. 7 seed Caledonia blew out No. 10 seed Blooming Prairie, winning 63-33. Ava Privet had 13 points, Alexis Schroeder 11 and Paige Klug and Elly Milde eight apiece. Bobbie Bruns scored 12 points for the Blossoms.

• No. 4 seed Dover-Eyota won its 14th straight game, blasting No. 13 seed Zumbrota-Mazeppa 80-50. Sophie Andring had 21 points for the Eagles, Olivia Riley had 19 and Malia Nelson 17.

• Megan Morgan had 19 points and No. 3 seed Winona Cotter made 10 3-pointers as it roared past No. 14 seed Triton 66-26. Sofia Sandcork had 15 points for Cotter. Brylee Iverson paced the Cobras with 14 points.

• CJ Adamson continued her fantastic play this season, scoring 28 points with four 3-pointers as No. 2 seed Lourdes romped to a 72-38 win over No. 15 seed Pine Island. Vivica Bretton also had a great night for the Eagles, with 19 points.

ADVERTISEMENT

SECTION 1A

Second Round

• No. 8 seed Houston received 22 points by Sydney Torgerson to post a 62-50 win over No. 9 Faribault Bethlehem Academy. Ashtyn Meyer added 10 points.

• Kaci Ruen scored 22 points and Jessie Schreiber added 10 as No. 4 Lanesboro topped No. 13 Mabel-Canton 52-37. MaKenzie Kelly led M-C with 13 points.

• Kristen Watson had 22 points and Natalie Beaver 16 in Hayfield’s 72-18 win over United South Central. Hayfield is the No. 1 seed, USC was No. 17.

• Jersey Ristau had 17 points, Alyssa Britton scored 13 and Lauren Mensink had 11 points and nine rebounds as No. 7 Fillmore Central slipped past Randolph 65-58. Anna Olsen led Randolph with 18 points and Paige Ford added 16.

