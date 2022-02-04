High school highlights for Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022

BOYS BASKETBALL

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

• Denval Atkinson scored a game-high 13 points as Red Wing defeated Austin in a slugfest 42-37. Kaden Murley led Austin with 10 points.

• Brayden Williams (26) and Evan Dushek (24) led the way as Owatonna had little issue with Century. Ethan Wills scored 15 for the Panthers, who trailed 39-15 at halftime.

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

• Lake City saw six finish in double figures to slip past Kasson-Mantorville in a thriller 65-63. Justin Wohlers led the way with 14 points, while Keegan Ryan scored 11 to lead the Tigers. The KoMets were paced by Camden Holecek's 24 points and Jake Hallstrom's 17.

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

• Peyton Schumacher poured in a game-best 23 points, while Kaiden Peters finished with 17 as Plainview-Elgin-Millville ran away from Wabasha-Kellogg 71-25.

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

• Twelve different players scored for Spring Grove as the Lions clinched at least a share of the Southeast Conference East Division title with a 91-34 win over Glenville-Emmons. Elijah Solum led the way with 17, while Carson Gerard, Jaxon Strinmoen and Tysen Grinde all scored 12 for the Lions (16-3, 10-0).

NON-CONFERENCE

• Reece Benson and John Prestemon each finished with 16 points as Lanesboro knocked off St. Charles 72-62. Henry Davidson scored 14 to pace the Saints.

• Fillmore Central made 10 3-pointers as they sprinted past Houston 73-29. Jayce Kiehne paced a Falcons' offense that saw nine different players score with 20 points.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

• Lilly Meister poured in 28 points and grabbed 15 rebounds and Katie Hurt scored 16 points as John Marshall slipped past Mayo 61-53 in overtime. Meister was 8-for-9 at the line in the extra session. Adit Koth, who sent the game into OT with a 3-pointer at the buzzer, led Mayo with 15 points and seven rebounds and Taylor Hill added 14 points.

• Jordyn Sutton scored 18 points but Century still fell to Owatonna 60-56. Lexi Mendenhall had 17 points for the Huskies.

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

• Natalie Bremer exploded for 30 points and also grabbed six rebounds in Lake City’s 64-42 rout of a recently hot Kasson-Mantorville team. Aby Shubert had 15 points for K-M.

• Goodhue once again showed how tough it is as it blasted past resurgent and finally healthy Stewartville 79-60. The Wildcats, ranked No. 2 in Class AA, held a 37-25 halftime lead. Elisabeth Gadient had 22 points and eight rebounds, and Tori Miller had 21 points and 12 rebounds for Goodhue (21-1) has won 13 straight games. Stewartville was paced by Haylie Strum’s 21 points. The Tigers are 11-7 overall.

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

• Peyton Berg scored 26 points, leading four Chatfield players in double figures in its 78-61 win over Lewiston-Altura. Kara Goetzinger had 12 points and Jaiden Zimmerman and Zayda Priebe had 11 each. Elise Sommer had 15 points and Kylie Verthein 14 for L-A.

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

• Eight different Burros scored in Lanesboro’s 65-24 win over Schaeffer Academy, led by Jessie Schreiber with 15 points and Brielle Ruen with 14. Katie Friese had 12 points for the Lions.

GOPHER CONFERENCE

• Blooming Prairie was stifled by Waterville-Elysian-Morristown’s defense and lost 41-27. The Blossoms had just 11 points at halftime.

NON-CONFERENCE

• Kaylee Ruberg scored 16 points and Rushford-Peterson blew past Mabel-Canton 64-36.

• Pine Island roared past a Triton team that was playing without star Brylee Iverson, winning 54-33. Reese Koenen scored 12 points for the Panthers.

• Hayfield’s Kristen Watson poured in 20 points, leading her team to a 62-40 win over Grand Meadow. Aine Stako added 16 points for the unbeaten Vikings, hitting four 3-pointers. Lexy Foster had 14 points for Grand Meadow and Kendyl Queensland had 11.

BOYS HOCKEY

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

• Joseph Webster scored with 50 seconds to go in overtime to lift Owatonna to a 4-3 win against Mayo. Ryan Dripps, Sam Jacobson and Matt Siems scored for the Spartans.

• Camden Magle made 40 saves, but Northfield’s high-powered offense was too much for John Marshall in an 8-2 defeat. Jayden Veney had a goal and an assist for JM. Cayden Monson had a hat trick for the Raiders.