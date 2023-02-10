High school highlights for Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023

BOYS BASKETBALL

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

• Tyler Johnston recorded 17 points, while Aiden Johnson added 13 as Cannon Falls beat Pine Island 62-57. Sven Oberg also finished with 17 points to lead PI.

• Henry Tschetter scored 16 points and Parker Wangen added 13 as Stewartville slipped past Kayden Rodrick and Zumbrota-Mazeppa 61-60. Rodrick made five 3-pointers and finished with a game-best 26 points.

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

• Lewis Doyle, Mason King and Garrett Konz all finished with 20 or more points in helping Caledonia win a shootout 91-80 over Fillmore Central. Doyle and King each finished with 24, while Konz tallied 20. Jayce Kiehne scored a game-high 27 to pace the Falcons.

• Carter Todd had 28 points, while Owen Bentzen finished with 20 in La Crescent-Hokah’s defeat of Winona Cotter 79-66. Gabe Stewart led the Ramblers with 20 points.

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

• Isaac Matti knocked down four 3-pointers en route to a game-high 24 points and helping Hayfield to a 45-30 win over Rushford-Peterson.

• Schaefer Academy used big nights from Evan Miller and Ethan Van Schepen to defeat Grand Meadow 67-53. Miller knocked down three 3-pointers on his way to a game-high 22 points, while Van Schepen finished with 21 points and 14 rebounds to record the double-double.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

• Makadyn Gust scored 27 points and Lauryn Delger had 11 in St. Charles’ 65-41 win over Wabasha-Kellogg. Ileana deAngel had 20 points and five rebounds for W-K. Elizabeth Graner added 12 points and five rebounds.

• Allyssa Williams had a double-double with 21 points and 11 assists in carrying Winona Cotter past La Crescent-Hokah 75-59. Ava Killian had 19 points and three 3-pointers for Cotter and Clarissa Sauer had 13 points.

• Abigail O’Reilly scored 28 points and Plainview-Elgin-Millville held off Chatfield 79-57. Alyvia Engler added 16 points for the Bulldogs and Allie Sveen had 13. Evy Goldsmith led Chatfield with 19.

• Alex Schroeder surprassed 1,000 points with 14 points against Fillmore Central as Caledonia beat the Falcons 73-44. Ava Privet had 13 points for Caledonia and Josie Foster had 11. Caledonia clinched the Three Rivers Conference title with the win.

• Dover-Eyota too control early and beat Lewiston-Altura 68-51. Nora Pristash had 16 points for the Eagles. Miranda Palmby and Isabel Duellman had 12 apiece for D-E. Kylie Verthein poured in 23 points for L-A and Natalie Lubinski had 18.

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

• Kingsland allowed Mabel-Canton just 18 first-half points and ran off with a 53-36 win. Anika Reiland led the Knights’ offense with 14 points. Hope Erickson had 14 points for M-C.

• Kaci Ruen pourd]ed in 21 points and Lanesboro beast Houston 55-48. Sydney Jorgerson paced Houston with 13 points.

NON-CONFERENCE

• Red Wing took off in the second half, beating Kasson-Mantorville 82-54. The Wingers led just 35-31 at halftime. Sammi Chandler had 19 points and hit three 3-pointers. Hannah Kosek added 16 point for the Wingers who improved to 15-5 overall. K-M got 14 points from Keigan Cummins and 13 from Makenzie Carrier.

