High school highlights for Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023

BOYS BASKETBALL

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

• Jayce Kiehne poured in 35 points and had 10 rebounds while Dillon O'Connor had 16 points and William Parker collected 13 points and 15 rebounds as Fillmore Central raced past Lewiston-Altura 91-56. Cole Kreidermacher paced L-A with 17 points.

NON-CONFERENCE

• Ethan VanSchepen tallied 25 points to lead Schaeffer Academy past Wabasha-Kellogg 62-55. Evan Miller chipped in with 15 points for Schaeffer and he hit a trio of 3-pointers. Ryan Hartert made three 3-pointers and scored 18 for W-K while Henry Meyer added 13 points.

• Adam Poncelet scored 16 points and Will Opsahl had 15 as Goodhue rolled past Kingsland 67-33.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

• Recently slumping Byron got a solid win, dowing Kasson-Mantorville 66-55. The Bears’ Kendra Harvey led all scorers with 23 points. Teammate Emma Stork added 15, hitting five 3-pointers. Mackenzie Tozier had eight points and 12 rebounds for K-M.

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

• Kaylee Ruberg scored 20 points and Rushford-Peterson beat Dover-Eyota despite converting just 3 of 12 free throws. Taylor Helgemoe added 14 points for R-P. Miranda Palmby had 12 points for D-E.

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

• Addyson McHugh hit four 3-pointers and scored 18 points in Spring Grove’s 57-45 win over Mabel-Canton. Kinley Soiney had 22 points and four 3-pointers for M-C.

• Kingsland held Grand Meadow to just 17 first-half points and posted a 43-38 win over the strong Superlarks. It was just Grand Meadow’s second loss this season. Ryley Guy paced the Knights iwth 13 points. Lexy Foster had 26 points and 13 rebounds for Grand Meadow.

GOPHER CONFERENCE

• Hayfield snuck past Randolph 47-42 in a game that matched a couple of Class A powers. Hayfield is now 11-2, Randolph 9-3. Kristen Watson had 20 points for the Vikings.

NON-CONFERENCE

• Tori Miller collected her 1,000 career point and Goodhue beat Blooming Prairie 64-21. Miller finished with a game-high 20 points. Elisabeth Gadient added 18.

• Schaeffer Academy got 19 points from Kate Friese and 11 from Linnea Ekbom as it beat Wabasha-Kellogg 47-32. Ileana deAngel had a massive game for W-K, with 22 points and 15 rebounds.

• Tessa Erlandson poured in 22 points and Kenyon-Wanamingo ran past Southland 52-37.

• Caledonia held Triton to 12 first-half points and beat the Cobras 61-34. Jovial King led the Warriors wqith 21 points. Brylee Iverson had seven for Triton.

