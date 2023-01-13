99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, January 12

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

High school highlights for Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023

Top performances for area high school players.

PB Sports Graphic
By Staff reports
January 12, 2023 08:38 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

BOYS BASKETBALL

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

Jayce Kiehne poured in 35 points and had 10 rebounds while Dillon O'Connor had 16 points and William Parker collected 13 points and 15 rebounds as Fillmore Central raced past Lewiston-Altura 91-56. Cole Kreidermacher paced L-A with 17 points.

NON-CONFERENCE

Ethan VanSchepen tallied 25 points to lead Schaeffer Academy past Wabasha-Kellogg 62-55. Evan Miller chipped in with 15 points for Schaeffer and he hit a trio of 3-pointers. Ryan Hartert made three 3-pointers and scored 18 for W-K while Henry Meyer added 13 points.

Adam Poncelet scored 16 points and Will Opsahl had 15 as Goodhue rolled past Kingsland 67-33.

ADVERTISEMENT

GIRLS BASKETBALL

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

• Recently slumping Byron got a solid win, dowing Kasson-Mantorville 66-55. The Bears’ Kendra Harvey led all scorers with 23 points. Teammate Emma Stork added 15, hitting five 3-pointers. Mackenzie Tozier had eight points and 12 rebounds for K-M.

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

Kaylee Ruberg scored 20 points and Rushford-Peterson beat Dover-Eyota despite converting just 3 of 12 free throws. Taylor Helgemoe added 14 points for R-P. Miranda Palmby had 12 points for D-E.

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

Addyson McHugh hit four 3-pointers and scored 18 points in Spring Grove’s 57-45 win over Mabel-Canton. Kinley Soiney had 22 points and four 3-pointers for M-C.

• Kingsland held Grand Meadow to just 17 first-half points and posted a 43-38 win over the strong Superlarks. It was just Grand Meadow’s second loss this season. Ryley Guy paced the Knights iwth 13 points. Lexy Foster had 26 points and 13 rebounds for Grand Meadow.

GOPHER CONFERENCE

ADVERTISEMENT

• Hayfield snuck past Randolph 47-42 in a game that matched a couple of Class A powers. Hayfield is now 11-2, Randolph 9-3. Kristen Watson had 20 points for the Vikings.

NON-CONFERENCE

Tori Miller collected her 1,000 career point and Goodhue beat Blooming Prairie 64-21. Miller finished with a game-high 20 points. Elisabeth Gadient added 18.

• Schaeffer Academy got 19 points from Kate Friese and 11 from Linnea Ekbom as it beat Wabasha-Kellogg 47-32. Ileana deAngel had a massive game for W-K, with 22 points and 15 rebounds.

Tessa Erlandson poured in 22 points and Kenyon-Wanamingo ran past Southland 52-37.

• Caledonia held Triton to 12 first-half points and beat the Cobras 61-34. Jovial King led the Warriors wqith 21 points. Brylee Iverson had seven for Triton.

Related Topics: MEMBERS-ONLY
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Wrestling results graphic
Prep
Wrestling results for Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023
A scoreboard of wrestling results.
January 12, 2023 09:24 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Rochester Wrestling Triangular
Prep
Photos: Rochester wrestling triangular on Jan. 12, 2023
Century, Mayo and John-Marshall faced off in a wrestling triangular on Thursday, Jan. 12, 202,3 at Mayo High School in Rochester.
January 12, 2023 09:07 PM
 · 
By  Traci Westcott
Basketball results graphic
Prep
Girls basketball results for Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023
A scoreboard of girls basketball games.
January 12, 2023 08:41 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
PB Sports Graphic
Prep
High school scores for Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023
Scores of area high school games.
January 12, 2023 08:40 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports