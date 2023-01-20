High school highlights for Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023

BOYS BASKETBALL

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

• Will Opsahl scored 21 points and Adam Poncelet added 17 as Goodhue, ranked No. 4 in Class A, rallied past Byron 62-51. Goodhue trailed by seven at the half, but used a strong pressuring defense to outscore the Bears 34-16 over the final 18 minutes. Ryan Boyken drained six 3-pointers and scored 20 points for Byron but no one else was in double figures.

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

• Drew Schindler scored 20, Drew O’Connor chipped 14 and four other players scored between seven and 10 points as Chatfield toppled Fillmore Central 77-59. Jayce Kiehne led the Falcons with 15 points and Dillon O’Connor added 14.