High school highlights for Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023

Top performances for area high school players.

By Staff reports
January 19, 2023 09:01 PM
BOYS BASKETBALL

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

Will Opsahl scored 21 points and Adam Poncelet added 17 as Goodhue, ranked No. 4 in Class A, rallied past Byron 62-51. Goodhue trailed by seven at the half, but used a strong pressuring defense to outscore the Bears 34-16 over the final 18 minutes. Ryan Boyken drained six 3-pointers and scored 20 points for Byron but no one else was in double figures.

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

Drew Schindler scored 20, Drew O’Connor chipped 14 and four other players scored between seven and 10 points as Chatfield toppled Fillmore Central 77-59. Jayce Kiehne led the Falcons with 15 points and Dillon O’Connor added 14.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
