SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep

High school highlights for Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022

Top performances for area high school players.

PB Sports Graphic
By Post Bulletin staff reports
January 20, 2022 09:07 PM
Share

BOYS BASKETBALL

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

Mason Einerwold and Carter Todd scored 20 points each and La Crescent-Hokah pulled away in the second half to defeat Lewiston-Altura 71-52. Thomas Menk scored a game-high 24 points for L-A and Kyle Fredrickson added 13 points.

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

Jayden Brink drained six 3-pointers and scored 23 points and Walker Erdman added 13 points as Kingsland topped Mabel-Canton 62-42.

NON-CONFERENCE

ADVERTISEMENT

Ethan VanSchepen made three 3-pointers and scored 20 points to lead Schaeffer Academy past Fillmore Central 68-61. Matthew Gingrich scored 16 points for Schaeffer and Bryce VanSchepen added 13. Jayce Kiehne paced Fillmore Central with 18 points.

Jacob Kerrins hit five 3-pointers and scored 18 points and Tylor Glynn scored 14 points as Grand Meadow defeated Blooming Prairie 61-49. Drew Kittelson had a big game with 26 points and 18 rebounds for the Blossoms and Zack Hein added 13 points.

Cale Wehrenberg drained five 3-pointers and scored 17 points while Harrison Hanna scored 15 and Andrew Timm added 13 as Southland toppled Wabasha-Kellogg 68-38. Parker Springer paced W-K with 14 points.

Parker Wangen scored 15 points, Tegan Malone hit a trio of 3-pointers and had 13 points and Ayden Helder chipped in with 12 as Stewartville topped Dover-Eyota 67-37.

John Prestemon tallied 18 points and Reece Benson knocked down four 3-pointers and had 14 points as Lanesboro bested Alden-Conger 65-30.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

Ella Hopkins paced Lourdes with 15 points and CJ Adamson added 13 as the Eagles beat Byron 47-36.

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

ADVERTISEMENT

Sadie Treptow and Jovial King each tallied 14 points in Caledonia's 58-52 victory over Chatfield. Ava Privet also finished in double figures for the Warriors with 11, while Kara Goetzinger paced the Gophers with 12.

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

Jordian Leahy and Addyson McHugh combined for all seven of Spring Grove's 3-pointers as the Lions defeated LeRoy-Ostrander 58-33. Leahy finished with 20 points on four made 3s and McHugh scored 15 for Spring Grove, which outscored the Cardinals 37-16 in the second half.

GOPHER CONFERENCE

Kristen Watson poured in 30 points, while Natalie Beaver finished with 24 points as Hayfield improved to 17-0 with a 78-68 victory over Medford.

NON-CONFERENCE

Madison Simon led a balanced Fillmore Central attack with 16 points, Jersey Ristau scored 15, Lauren Mensink collected 14 and Kammry Broadwater tallied 13 points and eight rebounds in an 89-33 victory over Schaeffer Academy. Kate Friese led Schaeffer with 13 points.

Bobbie Bruns led all scorers with 18 points as Blooming Prairie slipped past Grand Meadow 47-41. Kendyl Queensland and River Landers each finished with 10 to lead the Superlarks.

ADVERTISEMENT

WRESTLING

SECTION 2A

Kevin Hodge, Hunter Simonson, Bo Zwiener, Cade Christianson, Keegan Bronson, Tyler Archer and Ty Bronson all collected pins as Westfield beat NRHEG 48-30.

BOYS SWIMMING/DIVING

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

• Senior Aidan Nord won two individual events (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle) and was on a winning relay as Century defeated John Marshall 93-82. Sophomore Tucker Holmes won the 200 freestyle and the 500 freestyle for the Rockets.

GYMNASTICS

NON-CONFERENCE

Amber Roble won all four individual events — the vault, bars, beam and floor exercise — and captured the all-around with a score of 35.62 at Byron defeated Caledonia 136.05-121.6.

What to read next
Gymnastics results graphic
Prep
Gymnastics results for Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022
A scoreboard of gymnastics meets.
January 20, 2022 10:48 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
Swimming Results Scores graphic
Prep
Boys swimming and diving results for Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022
A scoreboard of boys swimming and diving results.
January 20, 2022 10:36 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
Hockey graphic
Prep
Thursday's Girls Hockey: Haakenson, Mayo stand tall, but fall in OT
A scoreboard of Thursday's girls hockey games.
January 20, 2022 10:22 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
Wrestling results graphic
Prep
Wrestling results for Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022
A scoreboard of wrestling results.
January 20, 2022 10:00 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports