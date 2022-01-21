High school highlights for Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022

BOYS BASKETBALL

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

• Mason Einerwold and Carter Todd scored 20 points each and La Crescent-Hokah pulled away in the second half to defeat Lewiston-Altura 71-52. Thomas Menk scored a game-high 24 points for L-A and Kyle Fredrickson added 13 points.

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

• Jayden Brink drained six 3-pointers and scored 23 points and Walker Erdman added 13 points as Kingsland topped Mabel-Canton 62-42.

NON-CONFERENCE

• Ethan VanSchepen made three 3-pointers and scored 20 points to lead Schaeffer Academy past Fillmore Central 68-61. Matthew Gingrich scored 16 points for Schaeffer and Bryce VanSchepen added 13. Jayce Kiehne paced Fillmore Central with 18 points.

• Jacob Kerrins hit five 3-pointers and scored 18 points and Tylor Glynn scored 14 points as Grand Meadow defeated Blooming Prairie 61-49. Drew Kittelson had a big game with 26 points and 18 rebounds for the Blossoms and Zack Hein added 13 points.

• Cale Wehrenberg drained five 3-pointers and scored 17 points while Harrison Hanna scored 15 and Andrew Timm added 13 as Southland toppled Wabasha-Kellogg 68-38. Parker Springer paced W-K with 14 points.

• Parker Wangen scored 15 points, Tegan Malone hit a trio of 3-pointers and had 13 points and Ayden Helder chipped in with 12 as Stewartville topped Dover-Eyota 67-37.

• John Prestemon tallied 18 points and Reece Benson knocked down four 3-pointers and had 14 points as Lanesboro bested Alden-Conger 65-30.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

• Ella Hopkins paced Lourdes with 15 points and CJ Adamson added 13 as the Eagles beat Byron 47-36.

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

• Sadie Treptow and Jovial King each tallied 14 points in Caledonia's 58-52 victory over Chatfield. Ava Privet also finished in double figures for the Warriors with 11, while Kara Goetzinger paced the Gophers with 12.

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

• Jordian Leahy and Addyson McHugh combined for all seven of Spring Grove's 3-pointers as the Lions defeated LeRoy-Ostrander 58-33. Leahy finished with 20 points on four made 3s and McHugh scored 15 for Spring Grove, which outscored the Cardinals 37-16 in the second half.

GOPHER CONFERENCE

• Kristen Watson poured in 30 points, while Natalie Beaver finished with 24 points as Hayfield improved to 17-0 with a 78-68 victory over Medford.

NON-CONFERENCE

• Madison Simon led a balanced Fillmore Central attack with 16 points, Jersey Ristau scored 15, Lauren Mensink collected 14 and Kammry Broadwater tallied 13 points and eight rebounds in an 89-33 victory over Schaeffer Academy. Kate Friese led Schaeffer with 13 points.

• Bobbie Bruns led all scorers with 18 points as Blooming Prairie slipped past Grand Meadow 47-41. Kendyl Queensland and River Landers each finished with 10 to lead the Superlarks.

WRESTLING

SECTION 2A

• Kevin Hodge, Hunter Simonson, Bo Zwiener, Cade Christianson, Keegan Bronson, Tyler Archer and Ty Bronson all collected pins as Westfield beat NRHEG 48-30.

BOYS SWIMMING/DIVING

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

• Senior Aidan Nord won two individual events (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle) and was on a winning relay as Century defeated John Marshall 93-82. Sophomore Tucker Holmes won the 200 freestyle and the 500 freestyle for the Rockets.

GYMNASTICS

NON-CONFERENCE

• Amber Roble won all four individual events — the vault, bars, beam and floor exercise — and captured the all-around with a score of 35.62 at Byron defeated Caledonia 136.05-121.6.