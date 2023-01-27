High school highlights for Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023

BOYS BASKETBALL

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

• Shaun Wysocki led Century with 18 points and nine rebounds, Tait Deedrick had 15 points and both players hit a trio of 3-pointers in an 80-50 win over Red Wing.

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

• Henry Tschetter collected 18 points and eight rebounds as Stewartville handed Lake City its first loss, 53-41. Ryan Heise had 18 points for Lake City (16-1), which is ranked No. 1 in the state in Class AA. Stewartville improves to 12-3.

• Kayden Rodrick pumped in 35 points and Hunter Streit added 14 as Zumbrota-Mazeppa nipped Byron 83-82. Tyler Connelly scored 26 points for Byron while Ryan Boyken hit four 3-pointers and added 15 points.

• Jake Hallstrom drained five 3-pointers and scored 17 while Easton Suess added 14 points as Kasson-Mantorville rallied past Pine Island 53-51. The host KoMets trailed 30-18 at the half. Sven Oberg hit three triples and led Pine Island with 19 points.

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

• Cole Johnson, Drew Schindler and Isaac Stevens all scored 19 points to led Chatfield past Lewiston-Altura 75-55. Johnson and Schindler both hit a trio of 3-pointers. Jace Ferguson led the Cardinals with 13 points.

• Lewis Doyle tallied 27 points and Garrett Konz added 14 as Caledonia outscored La Crescent-Hokah 80-66. Carter Todd paced the Lancers with 22 points.

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

• Jayden Brink scored 17 points and Mason Kolling added 16 as Kingsland toppled LeRoy-Ostrander 78-36.

GOPHER CONFERENCE

• Zale Bushlack tallied 28 points to lead United South Central past Blooming Prairie 66-43. Cooper Cooke led the Blossoms with 12 points.

• Charlie King had 17 points as Faribault Bethlehem Academy nipped Randolph 52-50.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

• Elisabeth Gadient finished with 18 points and Tori Miller had 16 as No. 4 ranked Goodhue ran away from Cannon Falls 68-30.

• Haylie Strum led an offense that saw 12 different players score with 16 points as Stewartville had little issue with Lake City in an 83-47 victory.

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

• Anna Kivmagi scored a game-high 23 points, while Taylor Ask recorded 19 to help Chatfield defeat Lewiston-Altura 72-59. Kylie Verthein led the Cardinals with 20 points and eight rebounds.

• Abigail O’Reilly finished with 33 points to outduel Makadyn Gust and lead Plainview-Elgin-Millville to a 60-51 win over St. Charles. Gust scored 28 for the Saints.

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

• Kinley Soiney tallied a game-high 25 points to help Mabel-Canton to a 46-37 victory over Southland.

• Twelve different players scored for Houston as the Hurricanes had little trouble with Lyle/Austin Pacelli 71-26. Sydney Torgerson led the way with a game-best 13 points.

• Lexy Foster finished with 15 points and 12 rebounds to record the double-double in Grand Meadow’s 63-40 win over Lanesboro. Kendyl Queensland also scored 15 points for the Superlarks.

WRESTLING

• Lucas Schiell recorded his 100th career victory with a 6-0 win by decision as Zumbrota-Mazeppa beat Goodhue 44-16.