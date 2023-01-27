STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Read Today's Paper Thursday, January 26

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

High school highlights for Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023

Top performances for area high school players.

PB Sports Graphic
By Staff reports
January 26, 2023 09:03 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

BOYS BASKETBALL

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

Shaun Wysocki led Century with 18 points and nine rebounds, Tait Deedrick had 15 points and both players hit a trio of 3-pointers in an 80-50 win over Red Wing.

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

Henry Tschetter collected 18 points and eight rebounds as Stewartville handed Lake City its first loss, 53-41. Ryan Heise had 18 points for Lake City (16-1), which is ranked No. 1 in the state in Class AA. Stewartville improves to 12-3.

Kayden Rodrick pumped in 35 points and Hunter Streit added 14 as Zumbrota-Mazeppa nipped Byron 83-82. Tyler Connelly scored 26 points for Byron while Ryan Boyken hit four 3-pointers and added 15 points.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jake Hallstrom drained five 3-pointers and scored 17 while Easton Suess added 14 points as Kasson-Mantorville rallied past Pine Island 53-51. The host KoMets trailed 30-18 at the half. Sven Oberg hit three triples and led Pine Island with 19 points.

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

Cole Johnson, Drew Schindler and Isaac Stevens all scored 19 points to led Chatfield past Lewiston-Altura 75-55. Johnson and Schindler both hit a trio of 3-pointers. Jace Ferguson led the Cardinals with 13 points.

Lewis Doyle tallied 27 points and Garrett Konz added 14 as Caledonia outscored La Crescent-Hokah 80-66. Carter Todd paced the Lancers with 22 points.

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

Jayden Brink scored 17 points and Mason Kolling added 16 as Kingsland toppled LeRoy-Ostrander 78-36.

GOPHER CONFERENCE

Zale Bushlack tallied 28 points to lead United South Central past Blooming Prairie 66-43. Cooper Cooke led the Blossoms with 12 points.

ADVERTISEMENT

Charlie King had 17 points as Faribault Bethlehem Academy nipped Randolph 52-50.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

Elisabeth Gadient finished with 18 points and Tori Miller had 16 as No. 4 ranked Goodhue ran away from Cannon Falls 68-30.

Haylie Strum led an offense that saw 12 different players score with 16 points as Stewartville had little issue with Lake City in an 83-47 victory.

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

Anna Kivmagi scored a game-high 23 points, while Taylor Ask recorded 19 to help Chatfield defeat Lewiston-Altura 72-59. Kylie Verthein led the Cardinals with 20 points and eight rebounds.

Abigail O’Reilly finished with 33 points to outduel Makadyn Gust and lead Plainview-Elgin-Millville to a 60-51 win over St. Charles. Gust scored 28 for the Saints.

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

ADVERTISEMENT

Kinley Soiney tallied a game-high 25 points to help Mabel-Canton to a 46-37 victory over Southland.

• Twelve different players scored for Houston as the Hurricanes had little trouble with Lyle/Austin Pacelli 71-26. Sydney Torgerson led the way with a game-best 13 points.

Lexy Foster finished with 15 points and 12 rebounds to record the double-double in Grand Meadow’s 63-40 win over Lanesboro. Kendyl Queensland also scored 15 points for the Superlarks.

WRESTLING

Lucas Schiell recorded his 100th career victory with a 6-0 win by decision as Zumbrota-Mazeppa beat Goodhue 44-16.

Related Topics: MEMBERS-ONLYPB PREP SCORES
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Wrestling results graphic
Prep
Wrestling results for Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023
A scoreboard of wrestling results.
January 26, 2023 09:25 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Basketball results graphic
Prep
Boys basketball results for Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023
A scoreboard of boys basketball games.
January 26, 2023 09:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Basketball results graphic
Prep
Girls basketball results for Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023
A scoreboard of girls basketball games.
January 26, 2023 08:56 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
PB Sports Graphic
Prep
High school scores for Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023
Scores of area high school games.
January 26, 2023 08:54 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports