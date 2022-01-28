High school highlights for Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022

BOYS BASKETBALL

NON-CONFERENCE

• Will Bulau finished with a game-best as Pine Island snapped Kenyon-Wanamingo's four-game win streak with a 51-46 victory. Johnny Bauer scored 13, while Riley Kuehl added 12 for the Panthers. Paul Kortsch scored a game-high 21 points for the Knights.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

• Goodhue had 13 players score en route to burying Pine Island 79-25. Tori Miller led the way with 14 points and five rebounds. Reese Koenen had 15 points for the Panthers.

