High school highlights for Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023

BOYS BASKETBALL

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

• Blake Burmeister knocked down six 3-pointers and had 20 points as Owatonna posted a 73-54 win to hand Mayo (7-1, 4-1 Big Nine) its first loss of the season. KaiRee Gadson led Mayo with 26 points.

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

• Will Opsahl tallied 23 while Adam Poncelet drained four 3-pointers and had 16 points as Goodhue nipped host Zumbrota-Mazeppa 59-55. Kayden Rodrick led Z-M with 21 points and Hunter Streit, like Poncelet, had four triples and 16 points.

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

• John Prestemon and Mason Howard tallied 16 points each as Lanesboro toppled Houston 60-43. Carter Geiwitz had 13 points and nine rebounds for the Hurricanes.

NON-CONFERENCE

• Chatfield had great balance in a 78-53 victory over Triton as Isaac Stevens scored 21 points, Eli Hopp had 20, Drew Schindler chipped in 17 and Sam Backer added 15. Pierce Petersohn hit four triples and had 18 points for Triton and Jayce Leonardo added 15 points.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

• Ajiem Agwa made five 3-pointers en route to a game-best 23 points as Austin had little trouble with Northfield 65-43. Cassidy Shute added 17 for the Packers, knocking down three shots from beyond the arc.

• Solid defense and 14 points from Hannah Kosek guided Red Wing to a 52-31 victory over Faribault.

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

• Elisabeth Gadient knocked down four of Goodhue’s 10 3-pointers on her way to 23 points in helping the Wildcats to an 80-38 win over Zumbrota-Mazeppa. Tori Miller finished with 18 points to help lead Goodhue as well.

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

• Kylie Verthein finished with a game-best 20 points as Lewiston-Altura turned a three-point halftime lead into a 57-31 win over Wabasha-Kellogg.

• Kaylee Ruberg and Ellie Ekern each finished with 12 points as Rushford-Peterson slipped past Plainview-Elgin-Millville 48-42. Macy Wozney recorded a game-high 13 points to lead the Bulldogs.

• Ava Privet hit six 3-pointers and finished with 25 points in Caledonia’s 70-41 defeat of Chatfield. Josie Foster added 16, while Paige Klug chipped in 12 as well for the Warriors.

GOPHER CONFERENCE

• Natalie Beaver tallied a game-high 19 points, while Kristen Watson was right behind her with 17 in Hayfield’s 66-39 win against Triton.

NON-CONFERENCE

• Madison Simon led a Fillmore Central offense that saw four finish in double figures with 20 points as the Falcons ran away from LeRoy-Ostrander 87-14.

• Cannon Falls held Medford to six first half points and received a game-high 16 points from Kyra Schoenfelder in the 46-17 win.

BOYS HOCKEY

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

• Will Sexton scored his sixth goal of the season — his fourth in the past five games — 5:27 into the third period to lift Mayo past Owatonna 2-1. Payton Kor also scored for the Spartans and Nick Weick made 10 saves.

• Joseph Yoon scored two goals and had two assists as Albert Lea beat Winona 5-1. Michael Dubek made 35 saves for the Winhawks in the loss.

NON-CONFERENCE

• Gryffon Funke scored four goals — completing a natural hat trick with two goals in the second period — as Dodge County beat Lourdes 5-0. Brett Ludvigsen had three assists, Riley Freiderich had two, and Ethan Hearn scored his first varsity goal. Jackson Roethler and Corbin Krueger combined to make 26 saves.