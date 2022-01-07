High school highlights for Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022

BOYS BASKETBALL

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

• Jasper Hedin poured in 30 points to lead Winona past Century 84-56. Tait Deedrick led a trio of Century players in double figures with 12 points.

• Soren Richardson scored 21 points and Northfield overcame a 30-19 deficit to nip Austin 61-59. Kaden Murley paced Austin with 17 points and Victor Idris added 14.

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

• Justin Wohlers drained seven 3-pointers and pumped in 24 points as Lake City toppled Pine Island 75-42.

ADVERTISEMENT

• Miles Hettinger tallied 22 points and 10 rebounds as Stewartville rolled past Zumbrota-Mazeppa 78-45.

NON-CONFERENCE

• Aeron Stevens poured in 29 points and Kaiden Peters added 25 as Plainview-Elgin-Millville outscored Triton 81-73. Owen Petersohn scored 19 points for Triton and Treyton Sackett added 15 and each player made three 3-pointers.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

• Austin stayed unbeaten (10-0) with an easy 75-43 win over Northfield. The Packers got 21 points from point guard Hope Dudycha, 16 from Marissa Shute and 15 from Emma Dudycha.

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

• Caledonia held St. Charles to 18 total points and rolled to a 55-18 win. Eleven different Warriors scored.

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

• Houston led by just five at halftime but then went on to beat Mabel-Canton 58-36. Sydney Torgerson paced Houston with 21 points. Lilly Carr had 19.

NON-CONFERENCE

• Hayfield stayed perfect this season (12-0), romping past Southland 84-27. Kristen Watson led all scorers with 26 points. Natalie Beaver had 23 and Chelsea Christopherson 16. Hayfield hit seven 3-pointers.

• Fillmore Central’s Abigail Bothun had 17 points as the Falcons beat Lanesboro 55-40. Kaci Ruen had 15 for the Burros.

ADVERTISEMENT

• After being tied with Triton at halftime, Lewiston-Altura went on to notch a 47-40 win as Kylie Verthein finished with 13 points and eight rebounds. Sierra Kreidermacher had 12 points and five boards. Brylee Iverson had a huge night for Triton, with 25 points and 12 rebounds. She hit three 3-pointers.

BOYS SWIMMING/DIVING

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

• Colin White (100 freestyle, 100 backstroke) and Julius Hanson (200 individual medley, 100 butterfly) both won two individual events and were part of two winning relays as Winona defeated Austin 92-85.