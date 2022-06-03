SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
News reporting
High school highlights for Thursday, June 2, 2022

Top performances for area high school players.

By Staff reports
June 02, 2022 11:52 PM
GIRLS GOLF

SECTION 1AAA FINAL ROUND

• The Section 1AAA girls golf meet wrapped up on Thursday at Cannon Golf Club in Cannon Falls. Lakeville South won the team title with a score of 725, followed by Northfield at 730. Albert Lea (738) placed third, while John Marshall had a strong showing, too, placing fourth (785).

Two Albert Lea golfers qualified for the state meet: Section medalist Alyssa Jensen (83-78—161) and fourth-place finisher Whitney Mullenbach (89-81—170). Northfield’s Emerson Garlie (89-78—167), Farmington’s Aspen Ball (89-82—171) and Owatonna’s Carmen Jirele (89-86—175) also qualified.

Austin seventh-grader Ailani Thiravong was the top area finisher, placing 10th (97-84—181).

John Marshall was led by junior Ava Fevold, who placed 11th (90-95—185) and sophomore Bailey Glandon, who was 15th (99-94—193). Claire Bogenrief (98-102—200) finished 21st for the Rockets.

Mayo’s top finisher was Avery Meyer, who placed 20th (100-99—199).

Century placed three golfers in the top 35: sophomore Alivia Lancaster placed 26th (108-98—206), sophomore Elizabeth Youngman finished tied for 31st (105-105—210) and sophomore Briar Daire tied for 35th (105-109—214).

BASEBALL

SECTION 1AAA ELIMINATION ROUND

• Northfield’s Tyler Hughes drove in the game-winning run in the top of the seventh inning to lift the fifth-seeded Raiders to a 3-2 victory at fourth-seeded Stewartville in a Section 1AAA elimination game.

Nolan Thompson earned the win for Northfield and Joey Malecha got the save. Stewartville’s season ends with a 13-9 overall record. No statistics were submitted from Thursday’s game. Northfield moves on to a 1:30 p.m. elimination game on Saturday against No. 2-seeded Red Wing at Marcusen Park in Austin.

• No. 2 seed Red Wing kept its season alive with a 4-2 victory against visiting Faribault in an elimination game at the Red Wing Athletic Field. Cooper Chandler earned the pitching victory, going six innings and allowing one unearned run on four hits, with three walks. Deso Buck pitched the seventh to earn the save. Chandler, Jorgen Ulvenes and Abe Reinitz had one RBI each for the Wingers (14-8).

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
