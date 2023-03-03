99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, March 2

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

High school highlights for Thursday, March 2, 2023

Top performances for area high school players.

PB Sports Graphic
By Staff reports
March 02, 2023 08:51 PM

BOYS BASKETBALL

SECTION 1AA FIRST ROUND
 
Mason King drained four triples and scored 17 points and Garrett Konz collected 16 points as No. 3 Caledonia outscored No.14 St. Charles 96-71. Henry Davidson led the Saints with 17 points.

Cole Johnson hit four 3-points, scored 22 points and had seven rebounds and Isaac Stevens had 11 points and seven rebounds as No. 6 Chatfield overwhelmed No. 11 Lewiston-Altura 52-29.

Carter Todd pumped in 24 points and Mason Einerwold added 15 as No. 5 La Crescent-Hokah rolled past No. 12 Blooming Prairie 81-59. Gabe Hein led the Blossoms with 21 points and Zack Hein added 15.

SECTION 1A SECOND ROUND

Adam Poncelet scored 22 points and Will Opsahl added 14 as top-seeded Goodhue, ranked No. 5 in Class A, eased past No. 17 Glenville-Emmons 84-43. Marshall Baseman led the Wolverines with 16 points.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jayce Kiehne poured in 26 points and Dillon O’Connor chipped in with 15 as No. 5 Fillmore Central rallied to edge No. 12 Faribault Bethlehem Academy 61-57. Fillmore trailed 30-27 at the half. Charlie King led the Cardinals with 19 points.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
HOCHSPRUNG.MUG.jpg
Prep
One for the thumb: Hochsprung backstops Lakeville South to fifth straight Section 1AA championship
March 02, 2023 09:32 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Lourdes, Pine Island Section 1AA first-round boys basketball
Prep
Photos: Lourdes, Pine Island Section 1AA first-round boys basketball on March 2, 2023
March 02, 2023 09:02 PM
 · 
By  Traci Westcott
PB Sports Graphic
Prep
High school scores for Thursday, March 2, 2023
March 02, 2023 08:52 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Rochester-Elton-Home.jpg
Lifestyle
Outdoor features shine at these $300,000 homes in Rochester
March 02, 2023 04:54 PM
 · 
By  Rebecca Mitchell
state wrestling
Prep
Mayo sees historic season come to an end in Class AAA state tournament
March 02, 2023 04:48 PM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
State wrestling
Prep
Caledonia/Houston heading to Class A final; Kasson-Mantorville places fourth
March 02, 2023 04:04 PM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
IMG_1710.jpg
Business
St. Cloud bridal shop purchases Mestad’s Bridal and Formal Wear
March 02, 2023 03:08 PM
 · 
By  Theodore Tollefson