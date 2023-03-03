High school highlights for Thursday, March 2, 2023

BOYS BASKETBALL

SECTION 1AA FIRST ROUND



• Mason King drained four triples and scored 17 points and Garrett Konz collected 16 points as No. 3 Caledonia outscored No.14 St. Charles 96-71. Henry Davidson led the Saints with 17 points.

• Cole Johnson hit four 3-points, scored 22 points and had seven rebounds and Isaac Stevens had 11 points and seven rebounds as No. 6 Chatfield overwhelmed No. 11 Lewiston-Altura 52-29.

• Carter Todd pumped in 24 points and Mason Einerwold added 15 as No. 5 La Crescent-Hokah rolled past No. 12 Blooming Prairie 81-59. Gabe Hein led the Blossoms with 21 points and Zack Hein added 15.

SECTION 1A SECOND ROUND

• Adam Poncelet scored 22 points and Will Opsahl added 14 as top-seeded Goodhue, ranked No. 5 in Class A, eased past No. 17 Glenville-Emmons 84-43. Marshall Baseman led the Wolverines with 16 points.

• Jayce Kiehne poured in 26 points and Dillon O’Connor chipped in with 15 as No. 5 Fillmore Central rallied to edge No. 12 Faribault Bethlehem Academy 61-57. Fillmore trailed 30-27 at the half. Charlie King led the Cardinals with 19 points.