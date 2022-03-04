High school highlights for Thursday, March 3, 2022

BOYS BASKETBALL

SECTION 1AA FIRST ROUND

• No. 4 seed La Crescent-Hokah got 18 points from Carter Todd and 15 from Parker McQuin as it blasted No. 13 Winona Cotter 74-33.

• Braxton Munnikhuysen had 18 points and Owen Petersohn 11 as No. 8 seed Triton beat No. 9 Lourdes 51-46. Parker Dunham led all Lourdes scorers with 16 points. He also grabbed a massive 17 rebounds. Aidan Jahns added 15 points and eight rebounds for the Eagles.

• Johnny Bauer hit three 3-pointers and scored 19 points and Nick Bauer made four triples and had 17 points as No. 6 Pine Island overcame a slim 28-26 deficit at the half to beat No. 11 Cannon Falls 66-55. Jacob Wulf led the Bombers with 15 points.

• Cole Johnson made a trio of 3-pointers and had 16 points while Connor Jax added 11 points as No. 7 Chatfield (17-10) eased past No. 11 Zumbrota-Mazeppa 59-35. Kayden Rodrick led the Cougars with 13 points.

ADVERTISEMENT

• Jaden Shones had 18 points, Hunter Lorenson tallied 16 and Ryan Heise drained four 3-pointers for 12 points as No. 3 Lake City (21-4) eliminated No. 14 Blooming Prairie 77-42. Drew Kittelson closed his career with a 24-point effort for the Blossoms.

• Thomas Menk poured in 24 points and had rebounds while Collin Bonow tallied 19 points as No. 5 Lewiston-Altura handled No. 12 Dover-Eyota 54-37. Brady Meyers paced the Eagles with 12 points.

SECTION 1A SECOND ROUND

• Goodhue's big three of Dayne Wojcik (20 points, four 3-pointers), Will Opsahl (16 points, five triples) and Adam Poncelet (12 points, four triples) combined for 48 points and 13 3-pointers as the No. 2 Wildcats rolled past No. 14 Faribault Bethlehem Academy 76-34.

• No. 1 seed Hayfield made easy work of No. 16 Wabasha-Kellogg, rolling to an 84-46 win. Isaac Matti had 23 points, Easton Fritcher 15, Ethan Pack 14 with four 3-pointers and Zander Jacobson 10. Adam Dunagan paced W-K with 14 points.

• No 5 seed Kenyon-Wanamingo had just a slight 27-25 halftime lead, then had enough to push past No. 12 Grand Meadow 69-59. Laden Nerison and Gavin Sommer each had 19 points for the Knights. Paul Kortsch had 12 points and 12 rebounds. Grand Meadow was paced by Roman Warmka’s 25 points. He hit four 3-pointers

• No. 4 Spring Grove romped to a 62-27 win over No. 13 Kingsland. Jacob Olerud splashed six 3-pointers and totaled 20 points. Tysen Grinde added 19 points and three 3-pointers. Walker Erdman led Kingsland with 15 points.

• Nathan Weckop led a balanced attack with 15 points and No. 8 Randolph broke open a tight game in the second half to defeat No. 9 LeRoy-Ostrander 83-63. Mason Lorenzen and Clay Nielsen added 14 points each for the Rockets (14-13), who had five players in double figures. Levi Royston had 20 points to lead L-O (16-11) and Tanner Olson added 13.