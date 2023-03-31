99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports Prep

High school highlights for Thursday, March 30, 2023

Top performances for area high school players.

By Staff reports
Today at 10:45 PM

SOFTBALL

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

Ella Babcock tossed a two-hitter and had 18 strikeouts as Kasson-Mantorville defeated Goodhue 9-2 in the season opener for both teams.

