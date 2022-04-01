Read Today's Paper Friday, April 1
Sports | Prep

High school highlights for Thursday, March 31, 2022

Top performances for area high school players.

PB Sports Graphic
By Post Bulletin staff reports
April 01, 2022 10:00 AM
SOFTBALL

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE
• Kasson-Mantorville's Ella Babcock tossed a six-inning no-hitter in lifting the KoMets to a 10-0 win over Pine Island. Babcock struck out 11 batters.

What to read next
Softball Scores Results graphic
Prep
Softball results for Thursday, March 31, 2022
A scoreboard of softball games.
April 01, 2022 09:51 AM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
061821-BOYS-CLASS-A-TRACK-4599.jpg
Exclusive
Prep
Pine Island pole-vaulting star White ready for whatever
Jarod White set the Minnesota state meet pole vault record of 15-feet-9 last spring. Now he has another state record in mind, but he's not stressing about it.
April 01, 2022 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
BYRON
Prep
Track and field goes from two to three classes this season
Track and field in Minnesota had forever consisted of two classes, AA and A. This season, the Minnesota State High School League has added a third class in the sport.
March 31, 2022 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Caledonia, Plainview-Elgin-Millville boys basketball Section 1AA Championship
Prep
King misses out on Mr. Basketball, but will play in All-Star series
Eli King of Caledonia and Thomas Menk of Lewiston-Altura will play in the annual boys basketball MBBCA All-Star series on April 9
March 29, 2022 06:29 PM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck