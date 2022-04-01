High school highlights for Thursday, March 31, 2022
Top performances for area high school players.
SOFTBALL
HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE
• Kasson-Mantorville's Ella Babcock tossed a six-inning no-hitter in lifting the KoMets to a 10-0 win over Pine Island. Babcock struck out 11 batters.
Exclusive
Jarod White set the Minnesota state meet pole vault record of 15-feet-9 last spring. Now he has another state record in mind, but he's not stressing about it.
Track and field in Minnesota had forever consisted of two classes, AA and A. This season, the Minnesota State High School League has added a third class in the sport.
Eli King of Caledonia and Thomas Menk of Lewiston-Altura will play in the annual boys basketball MBBCA All-Star series on April 9