99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, May 11

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

High school highlights for Thursday, May 11, 2023

Top performances for area high school players.

PB Sports Graphic
By Staff reports
Today at 7:50 PM

BASEBALL

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

• Byron got two hits apiece from Reid Bielen and Will Brian, and Aidan Gross tossed a six-hitter over five innings as the Bears beat Goodhue 6-2.

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

Logan Dittrich tossed a three-hitter as Plainview-Elgin-Millville beat St. Charles 11-1 in six innings. Dittrich struck out 13 and walked just three. Jameson Brinkman and Nolan Welke each had two hits and a home run apiece. Carson Kronebusch had two hits and three RBIs.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
PB Sports Graphic
Prep
High school scores for Thursday, May 11, 2023
May 11, 2023 07:51 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Baseball Scores Results graphic
Prep
Baseball results for Thursday, May 11, 2023
May 11, 2023 07:49 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Tennis Results Scores graphic
Prep
Boys tennis results for Wednesday, May 10, 2023
May 10, 2023 10:18 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


Mayo, Wayzata boys tennis
Community
Photos: Slice of Life May 2023
May 11, 2023 08:06 PM
 · 
By  Traci Westcott
MCC 3.jpg
Local
6 takeaways from Experience Rochester's annual meeting
May 11, 2023 05:19 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Gopher 50
Sports
Deer Creek Speedway holding out hope season opener won't get postponed again
May 11, 2023 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
BRUINS.WILDERNESS.jpg
Sports
Rochester's Kautz battling against Bruins in postseason once again
May 11, 2023 02:30 PM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman