High school highlights for Thursday, May 11, 2023

BASEBALL

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

• Byron got two hits apiece from Reid Bielen and Will Brian, and Aidan Gross tossed a six-hitter over five innings as the Bears beat Goodhue 6-2.

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

• Logan Dittrich tossed a three-hitter as Plainview-Elgin-Millville beat St. Charles 11-1 in six innings. Dittrich struck out 13 and walked just three. Jameson Brinkman and Nolan Welke each had two hits and a home run apiece. Carson Kronebusch had two hits and three RBIs.