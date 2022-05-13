SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
High school highlights for Thursday, May 12, 2022

Top performances for area high school players.

PB Sports Graphic
By Staff reports
May 12, 2022 08:38 PM
BASEBALL

NON-CONFERENCE

Jameston Brinkman was 2-for-3 with three RBIs and Matthew Keller went 2-for-3 with two RBIs as Plainview-Elgin-Millville topped Pine Island 12-5. Nick Bauer and Matt Horkey both had two hits for Pine Island.

SOFTBALL

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

Braelyn Lange was stellar in the circle, allowing just one hit with 10 strikeouts in seven shutout innings in Caledonia/Spring Grove’s 7-0 win over Lewiston-Altura. Lange also doubled and finished 2-for-3 at the plate.

GOPHER CONFERENCE

Josie Flom homered and also picked up the win in the circle to help lead Kenyon-Wanamingo to an 8-0 victory over Triton. Flom allowed just two runs in seven innings, while Nevaeh Reseth, Vanessa Bartel and Emma Paulson all went 2-for-4 for the Knights.

