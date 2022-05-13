High school highlights for Thursday, May 12, 2022

BASEBALL

NON-CONFERENCE

• Jameston Brinkman was 2-for-3 with three RBIs and Matthew Keller went 2-for-3 with two RBIs as Plainview-Elgin-Millville topped Pine Island 12-5. Nick Bauer and Matt Horkey both had two hits for Pine Island.

SOFTBALL

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

• Braelyn Lange was stellar in the circle, allowing just one hit with 10 strikeouts in seven shutout innings in Caledonia/Spring Grove’s 7-0 win over Lewiston-Altura. Lange also doubled and finished 2-for-3 at the plate.

GOPHER CONFERENCE

• Josie Flom homered and also picked up the win in the circle to help lead Kenyon-Wanamingo to an 8-0 victory over Triton. Flom allowed just two runs in seven innings, while Nevaeh Reseth, Vanessa Bartel and Emma Paulson all went 2-for-4 for the Knights.