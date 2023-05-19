99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Prep

High school highlights for Thursday, May 18, 2023

Top performances for area high school players.

PB Sports Graphic
By Staff reports
Today at 7:54 PM

BASEBALL

GOPHER CONFERENCE

Bronson Freerksen was 2-for-4 with a solo home run and three RBIs and Zack Bodenstab drove in a pair of runs as Triton doubled up Kenyon-Wanamingo 10-5. Will Van Epps and Jaedin Johnson both had two hits and a solo homer for K-W.

NON-CONFERENCE

Aidan Nelson went 3-for-3 with a double and three RBIs and winning pitcher Ethan Pack was 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored as Hayfield edged La Crescent-Hokah 5-4. Kale Baker was 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored for the Lancers.

SOFTBALL

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

Kylie Mann went 3-for-3, while Medora Stuhr, Grace Morrisey, Stevie Jostock and Allison Dykes each tallied two hits in Lake City's 12-1 win over Goodhue.

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

Claire Springer homered and also picked up the win in the circle to help lead Chatfield to an 11-1 win over Plainview-Elgin-Millville. Springer allowed just one run on one hit in six innings.

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

Oliva Beckman finished 3-for-3 with a pair of RBI as Houston had little trouble in an 11-0 win over Mabel-Canton.

