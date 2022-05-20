SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Read Today's Paper Thursday, May 19
SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

High school highlights for Thursday, May 20, 2022

Top performances for area high school players.

PB Sports Graphic
By Staff reports
May 19, 2022 08:51 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

BASEBALL

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

Tristan Augedahl allowed one unearned run on one hit over the first 5 2/3 with 10 strikeouts as Caledonia slipped past La Crescent-Hokah 4-1. Ayden Goetzinger went 2-for-4 with an RBI for Caledonia and he earned the save in relief while Brady Augedahl was 2-for-4 with two runs scored.

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

Reese Tripp hit a home run and drove in four runs, Noah Swarts and Kyle Nelson were both 2-for-5 with two RBIs and Nick Larson was 2-for-2 as Kasson-Mantorville rolled past Goodhue 22-0 in five innings.

Related Topics: PB PREP SCORES
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
PB Sports Graphic
Prep
High school scores for Thursday, May 20, 2022
Scores of area high school games.
May 19, 2022 08:51 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Baseball Scores Results graphic
Prep
Baseball results for Thursday, May 20, 2022
A scoreboard of baseball games.
May 19, 2022 08:49 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Mayo tennis win.jpg
Prep
Mayo tennis team rises to the occasion as it's state bound again
No. 4-ranked Mayo knocked off No. 9 and city rival Century 5-2 in the Section 1AA boys team tennis final.
May 19, 2022 05:18 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
St. Charles, Dover-Eyota baseball
Prep
Baseball statistical leaders as of Monday, May 16, 2022
Class AAA/AAAA and Class A/AA area high school baseball leaders as submitted by area coaches.
May 19, 2022 04:05 PM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck