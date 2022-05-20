High school highlights for Thursday, May 20, 2022
Top performances for area high school players.
BASEBALL
THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE
• Tristan Augedahl allowed one unearned run on one hit over the first 5 2/3 with 10 strikeouts as Caledonia slipped past La Crescent-Hokah 4-1. Ayden Goetzinger went 2-for-4 with an RBI for Caledonia and he earned the save in relief while Brady Augedahl was 2-for-4 with two runs scored.
HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE
• Reese Tripp hit a home run and drove in four runs, Noah Swarts and Kyle Nelson were both 2-for-5 with two RBIs and Nick Larson was 2-for-2 as Kasson-Mantorville rolled past Goodhue 22-0 in five innings.
No. 4-ranked Mayo knocked off No. 9 and city rival Century 5-2 in the Section 1AA boys team tennis final.
Class AAA/AAAA and Class A/AA area high school baseball leaders as submitted by area coaches.