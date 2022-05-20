High school highlights for Thursday, May 20, 2022

BASEBALL

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

• Tristan Augedahl allowed one unearned run on one hit over the first 5 2/3 with 10 strikeouts as Caledonia slipped past La Crescent-Hokah 4-1. Ayden Goetzinger went 2-for-4 with an RBI for Caledonia and he earned the save in relief while Brady Augedahl was 2-for-4 with two runs scored.

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

• Reese Tripp hit a home run and drove in four runs, Noah Swarts and Kyle Nelson were both 2-for-5 with two RBIs and Nick Larson was 2-for-2 as Kasson-Mantorville rolled past Goodhue 22-0 in five innings.