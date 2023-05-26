99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
High school highlights for Thursday, May 25, 2023

Top performances for area high school players.

PB Sports Graphic
By Staff reports
Today at 8:47 PM

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD

BIG NINE CONFERENCE MEET

• Century’s Nathan Nelson had a career day in the pole vault, the senior star soaring 15-feet-10 in the Big Nine Conference meet in Winona. That was easily good for first and is also the best mark in Class AAA this season. Nelson’s previous best had been 15-3. Red Wing’s Thomas Lamkin had another big day, this time winning the 100 (10.94) and finishing second in the 200 (22.34). Mayo, which also got first-place individual finishes from Carter Holcomb (110 hurdles, 14.94), Adam Myren (high jump, 6-4) and Ryan Gwaltney (1,600, 4:21.28), finished third in the 12-team meet with 188 points. Owatonna was first with 291.16. Second place finishes came from Mayo’s Lucas Olson (800, 1:59.62), Century’s Aaron Zhao (1,600, 4:21.29), Century’s Josh Kyei-baffour (110 hurdles, 15.24), Holcomb (300 hurdes, 40.62), Mayo’s Lucas Peterson (pole vault, 13-4) and Century’s Shaun Wysocki (triple jump, 42-6 1/4). The Century 4x400 relay team of Wyatt Lundstrom, Reid Weckwerth, Zhao and Gavin Vogel turned in a sizzling 3:27.37 time in winning the 4x400 relay.

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

BIG NINE CONFERENCE MEET

• Mayo’s Hannah Hanson dominated in the hurdles once again in the Big Nine Conference meet in Winona, winning the 110s in 14.73 and the 300s in 46.29. Hanson also ran the lead leg on the Mayo’s winning 4x400 relay (4:00.47). Century finished second as a team in the 12-team meet withy 223 points. Mankato East edged them for first with 275.33 points. Mayo was scond (163.5). John Marshall senior sprinter Alana Acker capture the 100 title in 12.75. Century’s Megan Lund had the same time in a race that was a photo finish. JM also got a first place from distance-runner Abigail Tri. She won the 3,200 in 11:30.52. Century’s Sophia Comfere won the 400 with a strong time of 58.31. Mayo’s Sofia Haakenson was second there in 59.83. Century got a great throw from Elise Jensen in the discus, sailing it 137 feet for first place. There were some great long jump distances. Mankato East sophomore Rylie Hansen won it by going 18-2 1/2. Just behind her was Century’s Madison Habberstad, clearing a season-best 17-8 3/4. Century’s Lund went 17-7 1/2 for third. The Century 4x100 relay team of Favor Omoijuanfo, Habberstad, Clara Gerhard and Lund roared to that title in a season-best 48.88. Austin’s Olivia Walsh was second in the high jump (5-2) and the triple jump (35-5).

BASEBALL

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

Ethan Loos went 3-for-5 with a double and four RBIs and Adam Hegrenes was 2-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and three runs scored as John Marshall outscored Austin 12-8 in the regular-season finale for both teams. Brayden Bishop went 2-for-2 with a double, triple, RBI and two runs scored for the Packers while Ethan Anderson was 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
