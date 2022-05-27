High school highlights for Thursday, May 26, 2022

BASEBALL

SECTION 1AA EAST FIRST ROUND

• Thane Meiners tossed a three-hit shutout, Brady Augedahl went 2-for-4 with a triple and two runs scored and Hunter Goetzinger had two RBIs as No. 3 Caledonia eliminated No. 6 Lewiston-Altura 4-0. Caleb Mueller allowed just one earned run on five hits over six innings for L-A.

SECTION 1AA WEST FIRS ROUND

• Maverick Sobczak went 3-for-4 with three RBIs, Landon Lehnertz was 3-for-3 with three runs scored, Karsen Behnken was 2-for-4 with a homer and four RBIs and Gavin Gust drove in three runs as No. 3 Dover-Eyota rolled past No. 6 Triton 18-1 in an elimination game in five innings. Christian Huffman allowed one unearned run on four hits for the win.

SOFTBALL

SECTION 1AA EAST FINAL

• Brynn Irish finished 3-for-4 and Chatfield scored two in the eighth to knock off St. Charles 5-3 in extra innings. Jaiden Zimmerman and Peyton Berg each drove in a pair of runs for the Gophers. Makadyn Gust and Lauryn Delger each homered to lead the Saints.

SECTION 1AA WEST FINAL

• Abby Breuer threw a no-hitter, while striking out nine to help Cannon Falls to a 6-1 win over Zumbrota-Mazeppa. Kayley Frenette finished 2-for-3 with a triple, a double and two RBIs to lead the Bombers’ offense.

GIRLS GOLF

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

• Jordan Windhorst-Knudsen earned medalist honors by shooting a 7-over-par 79 as Lake City finished first in the conference meet with a team score of 329. The Tigers saw five finish in the top six with Ella Matzke (80), Emma Berge (84), Mattie Mears (86) and Brooke Bee (87) finishing behind Windhorst-Knudsen.

