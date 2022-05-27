SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Sports | Prep
News reporting
High school highlights for Thursday, May 26, 2022

Top performances for area high school players.

By Staff reports
May 26, 2022
BASEBALL

SECTION 1AA EAST FIRST ROUND

Thane Meiners tossed a three-hit shutout, Brady Augedahl went 2-for-4 with a triple and two runs scored and Hunter Goetzinger had two RBIs as No. 3 Caledonia eliminated No. 6 Lewiston-Altura 4-0. Caleb Mueller allowed just one earned run on five hits over six innings for L-A.

SECTION 1AA WEST FIRS ROUND

Maverick Sobczak went 3-for-4 with three RBIs, Landon Lehnertz was 3-for-3 with three runs scored, Karsen Behnken was 2-for-4 with a homer and four RBIs and Gavin Gust drove in three runs as No. 3 Dover-Eyota rolled past No. 6 Triton 18-1 in an elimination game in five innings. Christian Huffman allowed one unearned run on four hits for the win.

SOFTBALL

SECTION 1AA EAST FINAL

Brynn Irish finished 3-for-4 and Chatfield scored two in the eighth to knock off St. Charles 5-3 in extra innings. Jaiden Zimmerman and Peyton Berg each drove in a pair of runs for the Gophers. Makadyn Gust and Lauryn Delger each homered to lead the Saints. 

SECTION 1AA WEST FINAL

Abby Breuer threw a no-hitter, while striking out nine to help Cannon Falls to a 6-1 win over Zumbrota-Mazeppa. Kayley Frenette finished 2-for-3 with a triple, a double and two RBIs to lead the Bombers’ offense. 

GIRLS GOLF

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

Jordan Windhorst-Knudsen earned medalist honors by shooting a 7-over-par 79 as Lake City finished first in the conference meet with a team score of 329. The Tigers saw five finish in the top six with Ella Matzke (80), Emma Berge (84), Mattie Mears (86) and Brooke Bee (87) finishing behind Windhorst-Knudsen.

By Staff reports
