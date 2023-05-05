High school highlights for Thursday, May 4, 2023

BASEBALL

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

• Adam Hegrenes threw a six-hitter and allowed three runs, two earned, to pitch John Marshall past Austin 7-3. Ethan Loos went 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs for JM and Nolan Wayne was 2-for-4 with a double, RBI and two runs scored. Dakota Retterath and Peyton Ransom were both 2-for-4 with a run scored for Austin.

GOPHER CONFERENCE

• Evan Bennerotte, Noah Girgen and Brayden Olsen were all 2-for-3 as Randolph topped Hayfield 5-2. Isaac Nelson had a double and an RBI for Hayfield.

NON-CONFERENCE

• Jacob Erickson was 3-for-4 with two RBIs, Carter Daniels was 3-for-3 with three runs scored and Luke Carrier scored three runs and had three RBIs as Chatfield overpowered GMLOK 18-1 in five innings. Carter Schlink threw three scoreless and hitless innings for the win.

SOFTBALL

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

• Macy Borowski had another big day, going 3-for-4 with two RBI, while picking up the win in the circle in Byron's 11-1 win over Lourdes. Borowski allowed just one run on two hits with 13 strikeouts in five innings.

GOPHER CONFERENCE

• Haven Carlson and Shawntee Snyder each homered in Blooming Prairie's 11-6 win over Triton. Alyssa Knudson went 2-for-4 with three RBI for the Cobras.