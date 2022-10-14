We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
Sports | Prep
News reporting
News reporting
High school highlights for Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022

Top performances for area high school players.

PB Sports Graphic
By Staff reports
October 13, 2022 08:57 PM
VOLLEYBALL

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

Rylee Nelson collected 16 kills and Torey Stencel had 21 set assists as Zumbrota-Mazeppa swept Lourdes 3-0. Vivica Bretton had nine kills for Lourdes.

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

Alexis Schroeder had 17 digs in Caledonia’s 3-0 win over Dover-Eyota. Sienna Augedahl added 14 digs. Isabel Aeschlimann had five kills and 14 digs for D-E.

NON-CONFERENCE

Paige Decker smashed 14 kills, Megan Lund dished out 30 set assists and Kaitlyn Meincke collected 23 digs as Century swept Kasson-Mantorville 3-0. Ellie Ask had 13 kills for K-M, Abby Distad had 28 set assists and Kaitlyn Meincke tallied 23 digs.

By Staff reports
