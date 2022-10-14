High school highlights for Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022
Top performances for area high school players.
VOLLEYBALL
HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE
• Rylee Nelson collected 16 kills and Torey Stencel had 21 set assists as Zumbrota-Mazeppa swept Lourdes 3-0. Vivica Bretton had nine kills for Lourdes.
THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE
• Alexis Schroeder had 17 digs in Caledonia’s 3-0 win over Dover-Eyota. Sienna Augedahl added 14 digs. Isabel Aeschlimann had five kills and 14 digs for D-E.
NON-CONFERENCE
• Paige Decker smashed 14 kills, Megan Lund dished out 30 set assists and Kaitlyn Meincke collected 23 digs as Century swept Kasson-Mantorville 3-0. Ellie Ask had 13 kills for K-M, Abby Distad had 28 set assists and Kaitlyn Meincke tallied 23 digs.
John Marshall hosted Century for a girls swimming and diving meet on Oct. 13, 2022.
Dover-Eyota's football program had struggled in recent years. But the Eagles have put things together this season and will take on highly regarded Goodhue on Friday.