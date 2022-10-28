SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
High school highlights for Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022

Top performances for area high school players.

By Staff reports
October 27, 2022 09:16 PM
VOLLEYBALL

SECTION 1AA

Rylee Nelson had 12 kills, 13 assists and 10 digs; and Ella Chandler had 9 kills and 3 digs as top-seeded Zumbrota-Mazeppa opened postseason play with a convincing sweep against Lewiston-Altura, winning 25-7, 25-13, 25-14.

Madison Burr notched a match-best 11 kills, as well as 4 blocks, 2 ace serves and 5 digs as No. 2-seeded Cannon Falls beat No. 15 P-E-M 3-0. The Bombers won 25-8, 25-17, 25-13.

Jaelyn LaPlante recorded a team-best 12 kills, while Harper Goldsmith had 24 assists, 6 ace serves and 5 digs as No. 3 seed Chatfield swept No. 14 St. Charles, 25-16, 25-8, 25-13.

Paige Klug led a balanced Caledonia offense with 12 kills as the fourth-seeded Warriors swept No. 13 Lourdes 25-8, 25-19, 25-16. Jovial King had 28 assists in the win, while Logan Koepke added 9 kills and 5 digs, and Emme Kittleson had 5 aces and 7 digs.

Elisabeth Gadient did a lot of everything for fifth-seeded Goodhue, recording 9 kills, 23 assists, 3 digs and a block as the Wildcats won a hard-fought match against No. 12 Triton, 25-21, 25-23, 11-25, 25-20. Tori Miller had a match-best 16 kills for Goodhue. Cami Vermilyea had 26 assists, 4 kills, 3 blocks and 2 aces for the Cobras, while Kyla Smith led the team with 14 kills.

SECTION 1A

Maren Wehrenberg had 10 digs and 5 assists, and Bria Nelsen had 9 digs and 5 assists, but Southland fell to top-seeded Faribault Bethlehem Academy 3-0. Jaden Lang paced FBA with 10 kills, 7 blocks, 2 aces and 2 digs.

Saijal Slafter, Kinley Soiney and Kailey Ingvalson had 10 kills apiece to pace No. 2 seed Mabel-Canton to a quick 3-0 sweep against No. 15 Glenville-Emmons. The Cougars won 25-5, 25-10, 25-7. Sahara Morken added 39 assists for the Cougars.

Tessa Erlandson had 9 kills, 14 digs and 3 blocks as No. 3 seed Kenyon-Wanamingo breezed to 3-0 win against No. 14 LeRoy-Ostrander, 25-5, 25-18, 25-11. Carmen Nerison recorded 20 assists, 5 aces and 3 digs in the victory. Jordan Runde had 8 kills for LeRoy-Ostrander.

Addyson McHugh had a big night, recording 20 kills, 8 digs, 3 blocks and 3 aces as No. 4-seeded Spring Grove swept No. 13 Houston, 25-4, 25-14, 25-15. Kendal VanMinsel added 26 assists in the win.

Alyssa Britton had 13 kills, while Kammy Broadwater had 12, and Aubrey Daniels recorded 37 set assists as No. 5-seeded Fillmore Central swept No. 12 Wabasha-Kellogg 25-13, 25-16, 25-8.

Kendyl Queensland had 7 kills, 9 digs and 2 blocks, and Lauren Queensland had 7 kills and 15 digs for Grand Meadow, but the ninth-seeded Superlarks saw their season come to a close with a 3-0 loss to Alden-Conger (25-20, 25-19, 25-15).

