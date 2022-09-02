Get 6 Months for Just $2 Limited time offer. SUBSCRIBE
Thursday, September 1

Sports | Prep
High school highlights for Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

Top performances for area high school players.

PB Sports Graphic
By Staff reports
September 01, 2022 08:37 PM
VOLLEYBALL

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

Benita Nolt registered seven kills, four digs, six blocks and five aces in LeRoy-Ostrander’s sweep of Lyle/Pacelli.

BOYS SOCCER

NON-CONFERENCE

• Eighth-grader Will Jacob collected his first career varsity shutout for Lourdes in a scoreless draw against St. Paul Humboldt in a rematch of last year's Class A state semifinal.

GIRLS TENNIS

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

Claire Loftus posted a 6-0, 6-0 win in singles as did Mayo's doubles teams of Keely Ryder and Nandini Iyer and Ella Dozois and Taylor Hill as the Spartans blanked Owatonna 7-0.

GIRLS SWIMMING/DIVING

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

Gracie Greenman won two individual events (500 freestyle, 100 backstroke) and was part of two winning relays as Austin defeated Albert Lea 93-66.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
