High school highlights for Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

VOLLEYBALL

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

• Benita Nolt registered seven kills, four digs, six blocks and five aces in LeRoy-Ostrander’s sweep of Lyle/Pacelli.

BOYS SOCCER

NON-CONFERENCE

• Eighth-grader Will Jacob collected his first career varsity shutout for Lourdes in a scoreless draw against St. Paul Humboldt in a rematch of last year's Class A state semifinal.

GIRLS TENNIS

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

ADVERTISEMENT

• Claire Loftus posted a 6-0, 6-0 win in singles as did Mayo's doubles teams of Keely Ryder and Nandini Iyer and Ella Dozois and Taylor Hill as the Spartans blanked Owatonna 7-0.

GIRLS SWIMMING/DIVING

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

• Gracie Greenman won two individual events (500 freestyle, 100 backstroke) and was part of two winning relays as Austin defeated Albert Lea 93-66.