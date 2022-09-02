High school highlights for Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022
Top performances for area high school players.
VOLLEYBALL
SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE
• Benita Nolt registered seven kills, four digs, six blocks and five aces in LeRoy-Ostrander’s sweep of Lyle/Pacelli.
BOYS SOCCER
NON-CONFERENCE
• Eighth-grader Will Jacob collected his first career varsity shutout for Lourdes in a scoreless draw against St. Paul Humboldt in a rematch of last year's Class A state semifinal.
GIRLS TENNIS
BIG NINE CONFERENCE
• Claire Loftus posted a 6-0, 6-0 win in singles as did Mayo's doubles teams of Keely Ryder and Nandini Iyer and Ella Dozois and Taylor Hill as the Spartans blanked Owatonna 7-0.
GIRLS SWIMMING/DIVING
BIG NINE CONFERENCE
• Gracie Greenman won two individual events (500 freestyle, 100 backstroke) and was part of two winning relays as Austin defeated Albert Lea 93-66.
