High school highlights for Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022

Top performances for area high school players.

By Staff reports
September 15, 2022 08:03 PM
VOLLEYBALL

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

• Schaeffer Academy used strong serving to defeat Lyle/Pacelli 3-0. Kate Friese had 12 ace serves for Schaeffer while Blythe Morgan added five.

BOYS SOCCER

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

Mason Apse had a goal and two assists while Marcus Rinard made seven saves for the shutout as St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura blanked Caledonia 5-0.

GIRLS SOCCER

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

• St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura finished with 35 shots on goal n a 6-0 win over Caledonia. Samantha Perez scored four goals and added an assist. In goal for Caledonia was Josie Foster.

GIRLS TENNIS

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

• Owatonna swept the singles and finished with a 4-3 win over Century. Kaitlin Osburn/Sarah Yilma, Noami Nevenheim/Ria Shah and May Yu/Vivian Zheng all won their doubles matches for Century.

• Mayo blasted its way past Red Wing 7-0, winning every match in straight sets. On Friday comes a huge test for the No. 2-ranked Spartans as they host No. 1 Minnetonka. Have lost to the Skippers 5-2 once this season.

NON-CONFERENCE

• Stewartville kept its winning ways going, this time beating Austin 6-1. The Tigers have now stretched their record to 9-2. All of Stewartville’s wins were in straight sets. Austin’s Yazmine Huerta won at No. 4 singles, 6-2, 6-2.

