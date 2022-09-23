High school highlights for Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022
Top performances for area high school players.
VOLLEYBALL
THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE
• Jaelyn LaPlante smashed 15 kills and Harper Goldsmith dished out 32 set assists as Chatfield blanked Lewiston-Altura 3-0.
SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE
• Kenadee Gerard had 10 kills and Kendal VanMinsel notched 30 set assists as Spring Grove swept Grand Meadow 3-0.
GIRLS SOCCER
THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE
• Ava Killian netted the go-ahead goal off a feed from Allyssa Williams as Winona Cotter defeated Dover-Eyota 1-0.
Mayo hosted Century in a girls soccer match on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. Century beat Mayo 2-1.