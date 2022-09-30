High school highlights for Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022
Top performances for area high school players.
VOLLEYBALL
SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE
• Addyson McHugh had eight kills to pace Spring Grove to a 3-0 win over Schaeffer Academy.
• Jordan Runde had 12 kills, 19 digs and four ace serves and Jenna Olson dished out 40 set assists as LeRoy-Ostrander swept past Glenville-Emmons 3-0.
BOYS SOCCER
THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE
• Winona Cotter scored twice in the second half and beat St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura 2-0. Marcus Rinard had 10 saves in goal for SCLA.
NON-CONFERENCE
• No. 9 Lourdes tied No. 2-ranked Holy Family 2-2 Joey Lonzo and Sam Theobold each had goals. Glason Owens had seven saves.
Century hosted John Marshall for a boys soccer game on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, at Century High School in Rochester. John Marshall defeated Century 2-1.