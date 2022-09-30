We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
Sports | Prep
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

High school highlights for Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

Top performances for area high school players.

PB Sports Graphic
By Staff reports
September 29, 2022 08:43 PM
VOLLEYBALL

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

Addyson McHugh had eight kills to pace Spring Grove to a 3-0 win over Schaeffer Academy.

Jordan Runde had 12 kills, 19 digs and four ace serves and Jenna Olson dished out 40 set assists as LeRoy-Ostrander swept past Glenville-Emmons 3-0.

BOYS SOCCER

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

• Winona Cotter scored twice in the second half and beat St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura 2-0. Marcus Rinard had 10 saves in goal for SCLA.

NON-CONFERENCE

• No. 9 Lourdes tied No. 2-ranked Holy Family 2-2 Joey Lonzo and Sam Theobold each had goals. Glason Owens had seven saves.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
