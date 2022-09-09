High school highlights for Thursday, Sept 8, 2022

VOLLEYBALL

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

• Paige Decker led the way with 16 kills, while Kaitlyn Meincke finished with 16 digs as Century improved to 9-0 overall with a sweep of Red Wing.

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

• Fillmore Central saw Abby Bothun tally seven aces and seven kills as the Falcons stayed perfect on the season with a 25-8, 25-6, 25-15 sweep of Wabasha-Kellogg. Aubrey Daniels also paced the offense attack with 28 assists.

BOYS SOCCER

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

• Six different players scored a goal as Mayo ran away from Mankato West 7-0. Kymani Chitulangoma led the way with a pair of goals, while Bryan Islas-Aguirre had a pair of assists to go along with a goal.

GIRLS SOCCER

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

• Elena Hartung recorded a goal and an assist to help Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa beat Cannon Falls 2-0.

GIRLS TENNIS

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

• Winona’s Marissa Heinert, Adele Jacobson, Julia Reeck and Jaida Oudal all won their singles matches in beating John Marshall 5-2.

NON-CONFERENCE

• Stewartville rode singles wins by No. 1 player Chloe Regal and No. 3 Grace Miller in beating Winona Cotter 5-2. It also rode a sweep in doubles, as the Tigers took all three positions.

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

CRAZY BUFFALO INVITATIONAL

• Winona Cotter’s John Fritts took second and teammate Erik Semling fifth in guiding the Ramblers to the team title in the eight-team Crazy Buffalo Invitational at La Crescent. Fritts was clocked in 10:44 and Semling in 11:04. Winning time belonged to Wabasha-Kellogg’s Cole Arens (10:33). Isaac Snyder of Lanesboro/Fillmore Central was third in 10:54.

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

CRAZY BUFFALO INVITATIONAL

• Sonja Semling finished first overall as Winona Cotter won the eight-team Crazy Buffalo Invitational at La Crescent. Cotter teammate Hazel Freyre was fourth in 13:37. Jacey Majerus of La Crescent was second overall with a 12:32.time.

