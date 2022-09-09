SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Thursday, September 8

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

High school highlights for Thursday, Sept 8, 2022

Top performances for area high school players.

PB Sports Graphic
By Staff reports
September 08, 2022 08:16 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

VOLLEYBALL

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

Paige Decker led the way with 16 kills, while Kaitlyn Meincke finished with 16 digs as Century improved to 9-0 overall with a sweep of Red Wing.

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

• Fillmore Central saw Abby Bothun tally seven aces and seven kills as the Falcons stayed perfect on the season with a 25-8, 25-6, 25-15 sweep of Wabasha-Kellogg. Aubrey Daniels also paced the offense attack with 28 assists.

BOYS SOCCER

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

ADVERTISEMENT

• Six different players scored a goal as Mayo ran away from Mankato West 7-0. Kymani Chitulangoma led the way with a pair of goals, while Bryan Islas-Aguirre had a pair of assists to go along with a goal.

GIRLS SOCCER

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

Elena Hartung recorded a goal and an assist to help Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa beat Cannon Falls 2-0.

GIRLS TENNIS

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

• Winona’s Marissa Heinert, Adele Jacobson, Julia Reeck and Jaida Oudal all won their singles matches in beating John Marshall 5-2.

NON-CONFERENCE

• Stewartville rode singles wins by No. 1 player Chloe Regal and No. 3 Grace Miller in beating Winona Cotter 5-2. It also rode a sweep in doubles, as the Tigers took all three positions.

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

CRAZY BUFFALO INVITATIONAL

ADVERTISEMENT

• Winona Cotter’s John Fritts took second and teammate Erik Semling fifth in guiding the Ramblers to the team title in the eight-team Crazy Buffalo Invitational at La Crescent. Fritts was clocked in 10:44 and Semling in 11:04. Winning time belonged to Wabasha-Kellogg’s Cole Arens (10:33). Isaac Snyder of Lanesboro/Fillmore Central was third in 10:54.

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

CRAZY BUFFALO INVITATIONAL

Sonja Semling finished first overall as Winona Cotter won the eight-team Crazy Buffalo Invitational at La Crescent. Cotter teammate Hazel Freyre was fourth in 13:37. Jacey Majerus of La Crescent was second overall with a 12:32.time.

Related Topics: PB PREP SCORESMEMBERS-ONLY
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
Dover-Eyota, Chatfield girls volleyball
Prep
Photos: Dover-Eyota, Chatfield girls volleyball on Sept. 8, 2022,
Dover-Eyota hosted Chatfield for a girls volleyball game on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022.
September 08, 2022 09:15 PM
 · 
By  Traci Westcott
Dover-Eyota, Chatfield girls volleyball
Prep
Volleyball results for Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022
A scoreboard of volleyball matches.
September 08, 2022 08:51 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Cross Country Results Scores graphic
Prep
Cross country results for Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022
A scoreboard of cross country meets.
September 08, 2022 08:42 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Soccer Results Scores graphic
Prep
Boys soccer results for Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022
A scoreboard of boys soccer matches.
September 08, 2022 08:13 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports