High school highlights for Tuesday, April 11, 2023

BASEBALL

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

• La Crescent got two hits each from Dusty Grattan and Mayers Boyer en route to beating Winona Cotter 9-4. Nathan Masterson knocked in a pair of runs.

• Jack Dornack had a pair of doubles and Kil Schott drove in two runs in Chatfield’s. 10-6 win over Plainview-Elgin-Millville. Luke Carrier added two hits and three runs scored. P-E-M had five errors. Nolan Welke had two hits for P-E-M, including a triple.

SOFTBALL

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

• Dez Dotterwick, Tiegan Mancuso and Olivia McNallan each went 2-for-4 as part of a 12-hit Mayo attack as the Spartans defeated Faribault 8-1. Mancuso tripled and had a pair of RBI, as well as runs scored, while McNallan doubled in addition to scoring three runs and two steals.

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

• Josie Koenigs smacked a home run as part of a 3-for-4, two RBI night in helping Chatfield knock off Plainview-Elgin-Millville 13-2. Claire Springer picked up the win in the circle, striking out 10.

• Cassandra Boyum went 5-for-5 with an RBI and a pair of runs scored and stolen bases in Rushford-Peterson's 15-5, six-inning victory over Fillmore Central/Lanesboro. Emily Mason and Jensyn Storhoff each had two hits for the Falcons.