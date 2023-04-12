99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports Prep

High school highlights for Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Top performances for area high school players.

PB Sports Graphic
By Staff reports
Today at 7:49 PM

BASEBALL

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

• La Crescent got two hits each from Dusty Grattan and Mayers Boyer en route to beating Winona Cotter 9-4. Nathan Masterson knocked in a pair of runs.

Jack Dornack had a pair of doubles and Kil Schott drove in two runs in Chatfield’s. 10-6 win over Plainview-Elgin-Millville. Luke Carrier added two hits and three runs scored. P-E-M had five errors. Nolan Welke had two hits for P-E-M, including a triple.

SOFTBALL

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

Dez Dotterwick, Tiegan Mancuso and Olivia McNallan each went 2-for-4 as part of a 12-hit Mayo attack as the Spartans defeated Faribault 8-1. Mancuso tripled and had a pair of RBI, as well as runs scored, while McNallan doubled in addition to scoring three runs and two steals.

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

Josie Koenigs smacked a home run as part of a 3-for-4, two RBI night in helping Chatfield knock off Plainview-Elgin-Millville 13-2. Claire Springer picked up the win in the circle, striking out 10.

Cassandra Boyum went 5-for-5 with an RBI and a pair of runs scored and stolen bases in Rushford-Peterson's 15-5, six-inning victory over Fillmore Central/Lanesboro. Emily Mason and Jensyn Storhoff each had two hits for the Falcons.

