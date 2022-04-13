High school highlights for Tuesday, April 12, 2022

BASEBALL

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

• Thane Meiners allowed two runs, one earned, on one hit with 10 strikeouts over the first 5 2/3 innings as Caledonia toppled Rushford-Peterson 12-3. Gabe Morey went 2-for-3 with three runs scored for the Warriors and Ayden Goetzinger drove in two runs. Andrew Wilkemeyer had two RBIs for R-P.

BOYS TENNIS

NON-CONFERENCE

• Ethan Leeser won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2 singles and Lourdes' doubles teams of Easton Blissenbach/Ethan Hubbard and Ethan Thompson/Willem Pollock also won 6-0, 6-0 as the Eagles blanked Winona Cotter 7-0.