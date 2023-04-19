High school highlights for Tuesday, April 18, 2023

BASEBALL

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

• Ian Regal threw no-hit ball before being lifted with one out in the seventh as Mayo topped Austin 4-2. Regal finished with 10 strikeouts and two walks. Mason Leimbek went 2-for-4 for Mayo while Regal, Liam Dahl and and Chase Gasner all had a hit and an RBI. Brayden Bishop hit a two-run double in the seventh for Austin after Regal departed for the Packers' lone hit.

• Will Hanisch allowed one run on five hits over the first 5 1/3 innings to lead Red Wing past John Marshall 7-2. Tyler Rodgers went 3-for-4 with three runs scored and two RBIs for the Wingers. Aiden Smoley went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI for JM.

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

• Adam Darveaux allowed one unearned run on two hits over the first five innings as Kasson-Mantorville defeated Goodhue 8-1.

• Karch Hegge tossed a three-hitter and didn't allow an earned run and he was also 3-for-3 at the plate with two RBIs and two runs scored as Lake City topped Goodhue 9-2. Colter Hegge was 2-for-3 with two RBIs for Lake City.

GOPHER CONFERENCE

• Elijah Wetzel went 2-for-4 with a double and he drove in one of Waterville-Elysian-Morristown's three runs in the 10th inning in a Triton 3-0 win over Triton.

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

• Oscar Fries went 3-for-3 with three RBIs, including a two-run single in the top of the seventh, as Wabasha-Kellogg rallied past Winona Cotter 3-2. Ryan Hartert was 3-for-4 for W-K. James Bublitz and Jon Going both had two hits for Cotter and Going had a RBI and stole four bases.

SOFTBALL

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

• Melanie Raasch finished 3-for-3 with a pair of solo home runs, while Cora Ohm was great in the circle in Zumbrota-Mazeppa's 15-0 win over Lourdes. Ohm allowed just three hits with four strikeouts in four shutout innings.

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

• Alexis Hinckley finished 3-for-3 for a Chatfield offense that smashed 11 hits in a 12-2 victory over Fillmore Central/Lanesboro. Kara Goetzinger, Makenna Dornack and Brittin Ruskell all finished with a pair of RBI for the Gophers.

• St. Charles saw Eva Anderson, Madison Williamson and Grace Burina all finish with multiple hits and Brenna Koeppel toss a two-hit shutout in a 10-0 win over Caledonia. Koeppel struck out 10 in six innings.

• Olivia Barkeim smacked a homer and had four RBI as part of a 3-for-6 day to help Lewiston-Altura outlast Plainview-Elgin-Millville 17-12. Morgan Noehl finished 3-for-5 with a double and a pair of RBI to lead PEM.

GOPHER CONFERENCE

• Katherine Ross went 4-for-4 with three runs scored and three stolen bases as Triton slipped past Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 5-4.

NON-CONFERENCE

• Ally Pagel finished 4-for-6 with a pair of doubles and RBI to lead a Cannon Falls' offense that smashed 13 hits en route to a 20-5 win over Blooming Prairie.