SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Get 1 month for just 99¢
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, April 19
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Get 1 month for just 99¢

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep

High school highlights for Tuesday, April 19, 2022

Top performances for area high school players.

PB Sports Graphic
By Post Bulletin staff reports
April 19, 2022 07:59 PM
Share

SOFTBALL

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

Kennedy Knopp and Amira Ramstad combined for six of Red Wing’s 14 hits as the Wingers used a big offensive explosion to get past John Marshall 13-3 in six innings. Knopp drove in four runs as part of a 3-for-4 day, while Ramstad finished 3-for-3 with three runs scored and also picked up the win in the circle.

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

Abby Breuer dominated in the circle, recording all 15 outs via strikeout and allowing just one hit, to help lead Cannon Falls to a 11-1 victory in five innings. The only hit allowed by Breuer was a home run by Allison Ritter. Madison Burr led the Cannon Falls’ offense with a double, a home run and four RBIs.

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

ADVERTISEMENT

Jaiden Zimmerman went 4-for-4 with a double and three RBIs in Chatfield’s 11-1 five-inning win over Lewiston-Altura. Kara Goetzinger had two hits and two RBIs and Alexis Hinckley and Claire Springer both had two hits. Springer pitched all five innings and allowed just four hits, one walk and struck out 10 for 4-0 Chatfield. Morgan Jackson had two hits for L-A.

Related Topics: PB PREP SCORES
What to read next
Tennis Results Scores graphic
Prep
Boys tennis results for Tuesday, April 19, 2022
A scoreboard of boys tennis matches.
April 19, 2022 08:34 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
Baseball Scores Results graphic
Prep
Baseball results for Tuesday, April 19, 2022
A scoreboard of baseball games.
April 19, 2022 08:28 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
Mayo, Century boys tennis
Prep
Mayo's overall tennis strength prevails over formidable Century
Mayo knocked off Century 5-2 as the two top boys tennis teams in the Big Nine Conference went at it on Tuesday.
April 19, 2022 08:20 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
PB Sports Graphic
Prep
High school scores for Tuesday, April 19, 2022
Scores of area high school games.
April 19, 2022 08:01 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports