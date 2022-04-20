High school highlights for Tuesday, April 19, 2022

SOFTBALL

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

• Kennedy Knopp and Amira Ramstad combined for six of Red Wing’s 14 hits as the Wingers used a big offensive explosion to get past John Marshall 13-3 in six innings. Knopp drove in four runs as part of a 3-for-4 day, while Ramstad finished 3-for-3 with three runs scored and also picked up the win in the circle.

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

• Abby Breuer dominated in the circle, recording all 15 outs via strikeout and allowing just one hit, to help lead Cannon Falls to a 11-1 victory in five innings. The only hit allowed by Breuer was a home run by Allison Ritter. Madison Burr led the Cannon Falls’ offense with a double, a home run and four RBIs.

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

• Jaiden Zimmerman went 4-for-4 with a double and three RBIs in Chatfield’s 11-1 five-inning win over Lewiston-Altura. Kara Goetzinger had two hits and two RBIs and Alexis Hinckley and Claire Springer both had two hits. Springer pitched all five innings and allowed just four hits, one walk and struck out 10 for 4-0 Chatfield. Morgan Jackson had two hits for L-A.