Sports Prep

High school highlights for Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Top performances for area high school players.

By Staff reports
Today at 7:37 PM

BASEBALL

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

Owen Kelly homered and doubled to go along with two RBI for Century, which fell to Albert Lea 6-4.

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

Elias Walch tossed a four-hit, complete game shutout as Plainview-Elgin-Millville knocked off Caledonia 1-0.

Cole Scheel earned the win on the mound, holding Lewiston-Altura to five hits and one earned run, while striking out eight in a 5-4 victory.

GOPHER CONFERENCE

Aidan Nelson, Zander Jacobson and Jack Thoe all collected at least three hits in
Hayfield's 14-3 win over Triton.

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

Elijah Solum and Brandon Jahnke each went 3-for-4 to help a Spring Grove offense that finished with 14 runs on 13 hits in a 14-4 win over Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons.

SOFTBALL

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

• Lake City had 15 hits and beat Lourdes 13-6. Medora Stuhr and Adalai Benedict each went 3-for-4 for the Tigers. Allison Dykes got the pitching win for Lake City, going five innings and allowing two runs, neither of them earned.

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

• Chatfield pitcher Claire Springer tossed a four-hitter with no walks and struck out nine in guiding her team to a 13-1 five-inning win over Rushford-Peterson. Springer also had two hits. Delaney Vaughn went 3-for-3 for R-P.

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

• Juliette Matheis hit a grand slam in the first inning and Southland pounded Schaeffer Academy 25-1 in Southeast Conference play. Jaida Sorenson, Laney Weis, Clara Timm and Haylee Lowe all had two hits for the Rebels. Southland pitcher Weis tossed a one-hitter and struck out seven.

GOPHER CONFERENCE

• Maple River banged out 10 hits and beat Triton 10-7. Cayleigh Sowieja had two hits for Triton, including a home run. Elizabeth Hukee, Cameron Vermilyea and Katherine Ross all also had two hits for the Cobras.

