High school highlights for Tuesday, April 26, 2022

BASEBALL

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

• Nick Bauer and Johnny Bauer combined one a three-hit shutout and Isaac Dale hit a solo home run in the fourth inning as Pine Island nipped Kasson-Mantorville 1-0. Nick Bauer struck out eight over four innings and allowed one hit for the win. Johnny Bauer pitched three innings for the save and he struck out four and allowed two hits.

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

• Karsen Behnken went 2-for-5 with a homer and four RBIs, Ryan Shea was 3-for-5 with two doubles and an RBI and Maverick Sobczak was 2-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and three runs scored as Dover-Eyota outscored Rushford-Petrson 9-7. Alex Ronnenberg and Logan Skalet both had two RBIs for R-P.

GOPHER CONFERENCE

• Senior Nolan Klocke tossed one-hit shutout with a whopping 18 strikeouts as Hayfield, ranked No. 1 in the state in Class A, blanked Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 4-0. Easton Fritcher went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI for Hayfield.

SOFTBALL

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

• Hailey Lamers delivered the game-winning RBI in the bottom of the seventh to send home Mayo with the walk-off, 5-4 win over Red Wing. Lamers finished the day 2-for-3 with four RBIs, while Olivia McNallan also finished with two hits for the Spartans. Gracymae Gernentz was 2-for-3 with three RBIs to lead Red Wing.

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

• Zumbrota-Mazeppa used a 16-hit attack to get past Lake City 12-0 in six innings. Lola Wagner, Kailey Cooper, Megan Jasperson and Rianne Buck all recorded a multi-hit game, while Melanie Raasch homered for the Cougars.

• Kayley Frenette led a Cannon Falls offense that finished with 13 hits with a 4-for-4 day, finishing with two RBIs and two runs scored in the Bombers 13-0, five-inning win over Lourdes. Madison Burr and Kyra Schoenfelder recorded a pair of hits and two RBIs as well for the Bombers.

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

• Peyton Berg paced the Chatfield offense, finishing with two doubles and five RBIs as the Gophers defeated Fillmore Central 10-0 in five innings. Kara Goetzinger also finished with a pair of doubles in a 2-for-3 day.

• St. Charles came out on the right side of a pitcher’s duel, thanks to Lauryn Delger’s third inning two-run home run, propelling the Saints in a 2-0 victory over Winona Cotter. Brenna Koeppel allowed just five hits along with five strikeouts in seven shutout innings to pick up the win in the circle. Madison Hazelton took the loss allowing two unearned runs on three hits on six innings.

• Skylar Beckel and Kaylee Peter each tallied a double and two RBIs to help Plainview-Elgin-Millville beat Lewiston-Altura in six innings 11-1. Peter also picked up the win in the circle, allowing just one unearned run on three hits with zero walks in six innings.

• Caledonia/Spring Grove used a great start from Teagan Lange and a quick start to slip past Wabasha-Kellogg 4-1. Lange allowed just one run on hit with 11 strikeouts in seven innings. Lydia Jennings finished 3-for-4 with two RBIs to lead the Warriors’ offense.

GOPHER CONFERENCE

• Carley Kimmes finished 3-for-5 with four RBIs to fuel Randolph’s 10-2 victory over Triton. Kylee Carey was 2-for-4, while Carter Raymond earned the win in the circle with 11 strikeouts in seven innings.

BOYS GOLF

NON-CONFERENCE

• Kole Forsthoffer was the meet medalist with a 73 and teammate Isaac Ahn finished fifth with a 75 as Mayo posted a score of 308 to win the 11-team Edina Invitational by five strokes.

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

• Ryan Nutter shot a 38 over nine holes as La Crescent-Hokah beat Fillmore Central 163-171.