High school highlights for Tuesday, April 5, 2022
Top performances for area high school players.
SOFTBALL
THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE
• Alison French and Madision Hazelton both had bases-clearing three-run doubles to lead Winona Cotter to a 13-2 five-inning win over Rushford-Peterson in its season opener. Hazelton had 12 strikeouts in five innings to pick up the win. Four Cotter players had two hits, French, Mallory Ehlenfeldt, Emilia Krage and Addison Pehler.
John Marshall girls basketball head coach Phil Schroeder is stepping down after nine years on the job.
Left-hander Ian Regal had a stellar sophomore season at the plate for the Mayo baseball team. This spring the junior could be one of the Spartans' top pitchers, too
Members Only
The area is loaded with strong baseball players and teams. Here are 15 players to keep tabs on this spring