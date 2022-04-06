Read Today's Paper Tuesday, April 5
Sports | Prep

High school highlights for Tuesday, April 5, 2022

Top performances for area high school players.

PB Sports Graphic
By Post Bulletin staff reports
April 05, 2022 09:25 PM
SOFTBALL

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

Alison French and Madision Hazelton both had bases-clearing three-run doubles to lead Winona Cotter to a 13-2 five-inning win over Rushford-Peterson in its season opener. Hazelton had 12 strikeouts in five innings to pick up the win. Four Cotter players had two hits, French, Mallory Ehlenfeldt, Emilia Krage and Addison Pehler.

