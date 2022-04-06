High school highlights for Tuesday, April 5, 2022

SOFTBALL

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

• Alison French and Madision Hazelton both had bases-clearing three-run doubles to lead Winona Cotter to a 13-2 five-inning win over Rushford-Peterson in its season opener. Hazelton had 12 strikeouts in five innings to pick up the win. Four Cotter players had two hits, French, Mallory Ehlenfeldt, Emilia Krage and Addison Pehler.