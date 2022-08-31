High school highlights for Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022
Top performances for area high school players.
GIRLS SOCCER
HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE
• Rylee Finney was one of five different goal scorers, netting a pair as Byron beat Cannon Falls 6-0.
After winning the Class AA state football title last season, Chatfield has every reason to believe it can do it again this year.
The Falcons return nine of 11 starters on both sides of the ball. They now aim to avenge last year's Section 1A title game loss and make history in the process.