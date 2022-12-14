High school highlights for Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022

BOYS BASKETBALL

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

• Isaiah Hanson tallied 28 points as Mayo pulled out a narrow 58-56 over John Marshall. Johnny Tong led a balanced JM attack with 13 points.

• Ryan Ohm made four 3-pointers and had 16 points, Tait Deedrick had 13 points and 10 rebounds and Shaun Wysocki also netted 13 ponts as Century rolled past Owatonna 65-48.

• Jack Lang made five 3-pointers and had 17 points while Ater Manyuon knocked down four triples and had 16 points as Austin had a big second half (51 points) to outscore Red Wing 83-62. Mitchell Seeley scored a game-high 19 points for the Wingers and Reid Hartmann added 14.

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

• Ethan Lee drained five 3-pointers and poured in 27 Points as Kasson-Mantorville toppled Pine Island 70-47. Caisen Thome hit three 3-points and had 13 points for K-M while Nick Bauer paced the Panthers with 11 points.

• Will Opsahl led the way with 23 points as Goodhue topped Cannon Falls 52-40. Aiden Johnson led Cannon Falls with 13 points.

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

• La Crescent-Hokah had four players score in double figures led by Mason Einerwold with 13 points and Owen Bentzen with 12 as the Lancers defeated Fillmore Central 62-53. Jayce Kiehne paced Fillmore Central with 14 points.

• Mason King drilled five 3-pointers and had 23 points while Lewis Doyle made a trio of 3-pointers and collected 18 points as Caledonia got past Rushford-Peterson 73-50. Grady Hengel made three 3-pointers and paced the Trojans with 22 points.

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

• Evan Miller scored 18 points and Ethan VanSchepen added 15 as Schaeffer Academy topped LeRoy-Ostrander 58-46. Camden Hungerholt had a game-high 21 points for L-O.

• Cale Wehrenberg drained eight 3-pointers and poured in a career-high 34 points and Southland toppled Houston 72-30.

• Cayden Tollefsrud tallied 22 and Isaac Underbakke added 12 in Mabel-Canton's 69-50 victory over Grand Meadow.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

• Kaia Kirkeby had 15 points, Ava Miller 14, Hannah Hanson 10 and Vicky Marial eight as Mayo beat John Marshall 60-40.

• Red Wing moved to 3-1 overall and in the Big Nine with a 62-42 rout of Austin. Sophia Rahn had 19 points and Izzy Guetzlaff had 11 points and 12 rebounds. Olivia Walsh had 12 points for the Packers. Austin is 3-1, 3-2.

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

• No. 4-ranked Goodhue was way too much for Cannon Falls, winning 70-31. Elisabeth Gadient had 21 points and Tori Miller 19.

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

• Kara Goetzinger scored 18 points and Evy Goldmsith and Katryn Johnson each had 12 in Chatfield’s 76-41 win over Wabasha-Kellogg. Ileana deAngel had 12 points and 12 rebounds for W-K and Brielle Adams had 11 and 10.

• Caledonia built a 21-point halftime lead and rolled past Rushford-Peterson 63-43. Ava Privet had 20 points and Jovial King 13.

• Abigail O’Reilly and Presley Newcomb each scored 22 points and Allie Sveen had 20 in Plainview-Elgin-Millville’s 79-66 win over Lewiston-Altura. Kyle Verthein had an excellent game for L-A, with 27 points.

• Miranda Palamby scored 30 points and Dover-Eyota made 15 free throws in the Eagles’ 77-63 win over St. Charles. Izzy Aeschlimann added 12 points for D-E. St. Charles’ Makadyn Gust buried five 3-pointers and totaled 27 points.

• Molly Bills went off for 27 points and La Crescent beat Fillmore Central 66-52. Kammry Broadwater had nine points and 10 rebounds for Fillmore Central.

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

• Grand Meadow moved to 3-0 with a 51-34 win over Spring Grove. Lauren Queensland scored 18 points for the Superlarks.

• Gabriella Buehler pumped in 21 points, hitting five 3-pointers along the way, as Schaeffer Academy beat Lyle/Austin Pacelli 66-44. Linnea Ekbom added 13 points and six rebounds and Kate Friese had 11 points and five rebounds.

• Anna Olsen scored 16 points as Randolph beat Kingsland 49-37.

NON-CONFERENCE

• Kristen Watson scored a career-high 38 points, nailing eight 3-pointers along the way, in Hayfield’s 67-34 win over Houston.

