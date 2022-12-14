SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, December 13

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

High school highlights for Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022

Top performances for area high school players.

PB Sports Graphic
By Staff reports
December 13, 2022 08:58 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

BOYS BASKETBALL

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

Isaiah Hanson tallied 28 points as Mayo pulled out a narrow 58-56 over John Marshall. Johnny Tong led a balanced JM attack with 13 points.

Ryan Ohm made four 3-pointers and had 16 points, Tait Deedrick had 13 points and 10 rebounds and Shaun Wysocki also netted 13 ponts as Century rolled past Owatonna 65-48.

Jack Lang made five 3-pointers and had 17 points while Ater Manyuon knocked down four triples and had 16 points as Austin had a big second half (51 points) to outscore Red Wing 83-62. Mitchell Seeley scored a game-high 19 points for the Wingers and Reid Hartmann added 14.

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

ADVERTISEMENT

Ethan Lee drained five 3-pointers and poured in 27 Points as Kasson-Mantorville toppled Pine Island 70-47. Caisen Thome hit three 3-points and had 13 points for K-M while Nick Bauer paced the Panthers with 11 points.

Will Opsahl led the way with 23 points as Goodhue topped Cannon Falls 52-40. Aiden Johnson led Cannon Falls with 13 points.

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

• La Crescent-Hokah had four players score in double figures led by Mason Einerwold with 13 points and Owen Bentzen with 12 as the Lancers defeated Fillmore Central 62-53. Jayce Kiehne paced Fillmore Central with 14 points.

Mason King drilled five 3-pointers and had 23 points while Lewis Doyle made a trio of 3-pointers and collected 18 points as Caledonia got past Rushford-Peterson 73-50. Grady Hengel made three 3-pointers and paced the Trojans with 22 points.

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

Evan Miller scored 18 points and Ethan VanSchepen added 15 as Schaeffer Academy topped LeRoy-Ostrander 58-46. Camden Hungerholt had a game-high 21 points for L-O.

Cale Wehrenberg drained eight 3-pointers and poured in a career-high 34 points and Southland toppled Houston 72-30.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cayden Tollefsrud tallied 22 and Isaac Underbakke added 12 in Mabel-Canton's 69-50 victory over Grand Meadow.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

Kaia Kirkeby had 15 points, Ava Miller 14, Hannah Hanson 10 and Vicky Marial eight as Mayo beat John Marshall 60-40.

• Red Wing moved to 3-1 overall and in the Big Nine with a 62-42 rout of Austin. Sophia Rahn had 19 points and Izzy Guetzlaff had 11 points and 12 rebounds. Olivia Walsh had 12 points for the Packers. Austin is 3-1, 3-2.

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

• No. 4-ranked Goodhue was way too much for Cannon Falls, winning 70-31. Elisabeth Gadient had 21 points and Tori Miller 19.

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

Kara Goetzinger scored 18 points and Evy Goldmsith and Katryn Johnson each had 12 in Chatfield’s 76-41 win over Wabasha-Kellogg. Ileana deAngel had 12 points and 12 rebounds for W-K and Brielle Adams had 11 and 10.

ADVERTISEMENT

• Caledonia built a 21-point halftime lead and rolled past Rushford-Peterson 63-43. Ava Privet had 20 points and Jovial King 13.

Abigail O’Reilly and Presley Newcomb each scored 22 points and Allie Sveen had 20 in Plainview-Elgin-Millville’s 79-66 win over Lewiston-Altura. Kyle Verthein had an excellent game for L-A, with 27 points.

Miranda Palamby scored 30 points and Dover-Eyota made 15 free throws in the Eagles’ 77-63 win over St. Charles. Izzy Aeschlimann added 12 points for D-E. St. Charles’ Makadyn Gust buried five 3-pointers and totaled 27 points.

Molly Bills went off for 27 points and La Crescent beat Fillmore Central 66-52. Kammry Broadwater had nine points and 10 rebounds for Fillmore Central.

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

• Grand Meadow moved to 3-0 with a 51-34 win over Spring Grove. Lauren Queensland scored 18 points for the Superlarks.

Gabriella Buehler pumped in 21 points, hitting five 3-pointers along the way, as Schaeffer Academy beat Lyle/Austin Pacelli 66-44. Linnea Ekbom added 13 points and six rebounds and Kate Friese had 11 points and five rebounds.

Anna Olsen scored 16 points as Randolph beat Kingsland 49-37.

NON-CONFERENCE

Kristen Watson scored a career-high 38 points, nailing eight 3-pointers along the way, in Hayfield’s 67-34 win over Houston.

Related Topics: MEMBERS-ONLY
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
Mayo, Century/John Marshall girls hockey
Prep
Photos: Mayo, Century/John Marshall girls hockey on Dec. 13, 2022
Mayo played Century/John Marshall in a girls hockey game on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022.
December 13, 2022 09:55 PM
 · 
By  Traci Westcott
Basketball results graphic
Prep
Girls basketball results for Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022
A scoreboard of girls basketball games.
December 13, 2022 09:17 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Basketball results graphic
Prep
Boys basketball results for Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022
A scoreboard of boys basketball games.
December 13, 2022 08:56 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
PB Sports Graphic
Prep
High school scores for Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022
Scores of area high school games.
December 13, 2022 08:39 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports