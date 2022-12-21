High school highlights for Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022

GIRLS BASKETBALL

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

• No. 10-ranked Stewartville (Class AAA) knocked off No. 5 Goodhue (Class AA) in a key HVL clash. Haylie Strum scored 19 points for the Tigers, who moved to 3-1 in the HVL and 6-2 overall. Stewartville built a 12-point halftime lead. Tori Miller and Elisabeth Gadient each had 18 points for the Wildcats.

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

• Sydney Torgerson scored 18 points and Houston ran past Mabel-Canton 59-38. Kinley Soiney had 13 points for M-C.

GOPHER CONFERENCE

• Paige Ford scored 20 points and Emily Coonrod 19 in Randolph’s 65-59 win over Triton. Reagan Essig had 19 points and hit three 3-pointers for Triton. Gabby Molina added 16 points.

NON-CONFERENCE

• Katelyn McCabe and Juliette Matheis each scored 15 points and Greeley Galle had 14 in Southland’s 60-31 win over Wabasha-Kellogg.

• Katelyn Hauser stroked six 3-pointers, pacing Kingsland to a 71-33 rout of Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons. Hauser finished with 22 points.

