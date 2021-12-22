High school highlights for Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021

BOYS BASKETBALL

BIG NINE CONFERENCE



Century made an eye-popping 15 3-pointers and held Austin to just 22 points in the second half to take its home opener over the Packers 68-65. Jub Ogak (six) and Jaden Wysocki (five) combined for 11 of those 15 3's with Wysocki leading all scorers with 25 points.



HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE



Justin Wohlers and Ryan Heise each made five 3-pointers as Lake City ran away from Zumbrota-Mazeppa 66-42. Wohlers finished with 18 points, while Heise had 17. Kayden Rodrick led all scorers with 21 points for the Cougars.



THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

Drew Schindler and Isaac Stevens each went over 20 points in Chatfield's 66-53 win over Dover-Eyota. Schindler poured in a game-high 26 points, while Stevens finished with 21. Elvis Pina scored 16 to lead the Eagles.

GOPHER CONFERENCE

Owen Petersohn finished with 20 points and eight rebounds to help lead Triton to a 64-55 victory over Randolph. Clay Nielsen recorded 18 points and eight rebounds for the Rockets, who led 34-32 at the half.



SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE



Ethan VanSchepen recorded 20 points and eight boards to help Schaeffer Academy blow past Houston 69-45.



NON-CONFERENCE

• Alex Arneson scored 24 points and Cayden Tollefsrud had 15 in Mabel-Canton’s 67-47 win over Alden-Conger.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

• Hope Dudycha had 20 points in Austin's 58-42 win over Century, which had won its last four games. Olivia Walsh had 13 points and Emma Dudycha 11 for unbeaten (6-0) and No. 2-ranked Austin. Century was paced by Bailey Klote's 16 points.

• Lilly Meister poured in 31 points and senior teammate Katie Hurt had 17 as John Marshall held off Albert Lea 66.

• Mackenzie Schweim poured in 27 points and Mankato East rolled past Mayo 72-53. Izabell Ruskell had 13 points for the Spartans.

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

• Haylie Strum scored 18 points and Stewartville stayed unbeaten with a 51-46 win over Byron. The Tigers held Byron freshman standout Kendra Harvey to seven points, 14 below her average.

• Natalie Bremer scored 31 points, including getting her career 2,000th point on the game's final basket as Lake City beat Zumbrota-Mazeppa 61-44. Bremer hit five 3-pointers. The Tigers moved to 6-2. Addie Voxland had 24 points for Z-M.

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

• Chatfield escaped with a narrow 59-54 win over Caledonia as Peyton Berg hit three 3-pointes and finished with 14 points. Zayda Priebe added 13 points and Kara Koetzinger 12. Ava Privet had 20 points for the Warriors.

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

• Sydney Torgerson scored 22 points and Lilly Carr had 15 in Houston’s 70-39 romp over Schaeffer Academy.

• Kaci Ruen scored 18 points and Malia Tessum 13 with four 3-pointers in Lanesboro's 58-35 win over Spring Grove. Jordian Leahy had 16 points for the Burros.

• Kingsland built a 30-point halftime lead on LeRoy-Ostrander en route to a 70-28 blasting of the Cardinals. Shelby Becker had 11 points for the Knights, who had 10 players score.

• Grand Meadow moved to 7-1 with an easy 57-25 win over Lyle/Pacelli. Four Superlarks hit double figures in scoring, led by Kendyl Queensland's 14 points.

NON-CONFERENCE

• Mabel-Canton outscored St. Charles 16-6 from the free throw line and beat the Saints 36-33. Camryn Cox had 13 points for the Cougars.

• Dover-Eyota got 22 points from Malia Nelson and drove to a 66-57 win over Lourdes. Paige Johnson chipped in 15 points. Ella Hopkins had 23 points for Lourdes.

BOYS HOCKEY

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

• Veteran defenseman Matt Haun came up big in a tight situation, lifting Rochester Century to a dramatic 4-3 victory against rival Owatonna. Haun scored twice, including netting the game winner with just 35 seconds to go in the third period. Jonah Ottman also scored twice for the Panthers and Aidan Swee had two assists.

NON-CONFERENCE

• Tate Cothern made 20 saves and four Mayo Spartans had multi-point games as they earned a big 5-2 victory on the road against East Ridge. Javan Hodge had a goal and two assists in the win, while Chandler Dennis scored twice, Cohen Ruskell had a goal and an assist, and Ryan Dripps had two assists.

• Xander Carter-Kleven recorded his third shutout of the season, stopping 46 shots as Rochester Lourdes won 5-0 at Red Wing. Aidan Ritter and Matt Mahoney scored two goals each for the Eagles; Jackson Heim had a goal and an assist, and Peyton Loeslie had two assists.

• Camden Magle made 31 saves, but John Marshall fell to St. Paul Highland Park 3-2 in overtime. Jayden Veney and Mason Decker scored for the Rockets.

• Cooper Hollon scored two goals and added an assist, while Liam Farrell had a goal and two assists in La Crescent-Hokah's 5-4 win against Waseca. Wyatt Farrell also scored twice in the win.

GIRLS HOCKEY

NON-CONFERENCE

• Freshman goalie Ida Huber and the Dodge County Wildcats continued their hot streak Tuesday night, winning 1-0 at New Prague. Huber recorded a 25-save shutout, her fourth of the season, as the Wildcats won for the fifth time in six games. Mollie Koch scored the lone goal in the game.

• Katie Cummings scored two goals — her eighth and ninth of the season — but Mayo fell to visiting Onalaska (Wis.) 6-2.

• Sarah Wangen scored twice, including the game-winning goal, to lead Austin past Waseca 4-1. Kyia Radford-Garcia made 15 saves in the win.

BOYS SWIMMING/DIVING

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

• Mayo edged Faribault 80-76 as the Spartans’ Logan Atkinson won the 200 freestyle (2:00.43) and the 100 fly (1:00.12).

• Century’s Jack Homme won the 200 freestyle (1:52.10) and the 100 butterfly (55.46), and Aidan Nord won the 50 freestyle (22.85) and the 100 freestyle (49.86) as the Panthers beat Northfield 97-81.

• John Marshall’s Andrew Ogren won the 100 backstroke (1:01.14) and was on the Rockets’ winning 400 freestyle relay team (3:31.37). But it was Mankato East that won the dual, 91-87.

WRESTLING

NON-CONFERERENCE



Aiden Graner (106 pounds), Carson Rahman (113), Dominic Lamb (152) and Alex Hinrichs (170) all picked up pins in Plainview-Elgin-Millville's 52-15 victory over Century. Nade Ellingson (126) and Nevan de Gafferelly collected pins for the Panthers.



GYMNASTICS

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

• Mayo’s Mia Tiede had a big meet, winning the uneven parallel bars (8.175), the balance beam (8.175), the floor exercise (8.850) and the all-around (34.525). Mayo won the four-team meet with a 127.975 total. Century was second (120.650).