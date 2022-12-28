Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
High school highlights for Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022

Top performances for area high school players.

PB Sports Graphic
By Staff reports
December 27, 2022 08:56 PM
BOYS BASKETBALL

NON-CONFERENCE

Conner Porter had a huge game with 21 points and 14 rebounds, but it wasn't enough as host Houston dropped a narrow 58-55 game to Independence, Wis. Morgan Rohweder drilled five 3-pointers and added 15 points for the Hurricanes.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

NON-CONFERENCE

Navaeh Happel and Kaylee Ruberg both scored 16 points and Ellie Ekern added 15 as host Rushford-Peterson defeated West Lutheran 67-30 in the first round of the Rushford-Peterson Tournament.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
