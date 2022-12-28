High school highlights for Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022

BOYS BASKETBALL

NON-CONFERENCE

• Conner Porter had a huge game with 21 points and 14 rebounds, but it wasn't enough as host Houston dropped a narrow 58-55 game to Independence, Wis. Morgan Rohweder drilled five 3-pointers and added 15 points for the Hurricanes.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

NON-CONFERENCE

• Navaeh Happel and Kaylee Ruberg both scored 16 points and Ellie Ekern added 15 as host Rushford-Peterson defeated West Lutheran 67-30 in the first round of the Rushford-Peterson Tournament.