High school highlights for Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021
Top performances for area high school players.
BOYS BASKETBALL
ROCHESTER ROTARY CLASSIC
- Peyton Gremmels scored 17 points and made a trio of 3-point shots as St. Croix Prep nipped Lourdes 65-61. Dillung Kullang and Luke Bigler scored 14 points each for Lourdes.
- KaiRee Gadson scored 20 points and Isaiah Hanson added 13 as Mayo survived Byron 69-67. Jaxon Marine scored 18 points for Byron, which trailed 45-29 at the half, and James Durst added 17 points and eight rebounds.
- Tyler Smith scored 23 points and Logan Tuckner added 20 as John Marshall held off New Richmond, Wis., 68-58. JM opened the game with a 17-3 run.
- Miles Hettinger had 15 points and 13 rebounds as Stewartville handed St. Croix Central, Wis., its first loss of the season, 63-53. Colin Hackbarth drained five 3-pointers and scored 17 points for St. Croix Central (8-1).
LEWISTON HOLIDAY CLASSIC
- Eli King led the way with 18 points, while Thane Meiners added 12 as Caledonia sprinted past Waseca 77-49.
- Dayne Wojick scored 13 points and Adam Poncelet finished with 12 to help lead Goodhue to a 51-37 victory over Winona Cotter.
- Eli Hopp was one of three to finish in double figures, leading the way with 16 points as Chatfield pulled away in the second half for the 63-52 victory over Zumbrota-Mazeppa. Cole Johnson scored 14, while Connor Jax added 11 for the Gophers. Kaydeen Rodrick scored a game-high 19 points for Z-M.
- Jasper Hedin finished with a team-best 27 points in Winona's 92-69 loss to perennial Wisconsin power Kaukauna.
RUSHFORD-PETERSON CHRISTMAS INVITE
- Brady Meyers drilled six of Dover-Eyota's 10 3-pointers en route to 29 points as the Eagles ran away from Randolph 82-64. Clay Nielsen scored 24 to lead the Rockets.
HAYFIELD HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT
- Isaac Matti canned three 3-pointers on his way to a game-high 25 points in Hayfield's 74-50 defeat of Faribault Bethlehem Academy.
GRAND MEADOW TOURNAMENT
- Taylor Glynn knocked down three of Grand Meadow's nine 3-pointers en route to a game-high 23 points in the Superlarks' 65-47 victory over Medford.
TRI-CITY UNITED TOURNAMENT
- Laden Nerison had 20 points and seven rebounds, Paul Kortsch collected a double-double with 17 points and 12 rebounds and Gavin Sommer added 15 points as Kenyon-Wanamingo beat LeSueur-Henderson 71-57.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
LEWISTON AUTO HOLIDAY CLASSIC
- Anika Schafer poured in a game-high 18 points as Goodhue cruised past Chatfield 67-28.
- Ava Privet and Paige Klug each scored 10 points to lead Caledonia in a 47-38 win over Waseca. Kloe Wadd scored a game-high 17 points for the Blue Jays.
RUSHFORD-PETERSON CHRISTMAS INVITE
- Kaylee Ruberg scored 16 points, while Ellie Ekern tallied 13 in Rushford-Peterson's 61-19 win over Spring Grove.
HAYFIELD HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT
- Kendyl Queensland (15), River Landers (14) and Lauren Queensland (13) combined for 42 of Grand Meadow's 47 points in the Superlarks' seven-point victory over Zumbrota-Mazeppa. Addie Voxland scored 13 points to lead Z-M.
- Kristen Watson's 27 points lifted Hayfield 51-40 over Blooming Prairie. Bobbie Bruns finished with 10 points to lead the Awesome Blossoms.
TRI-CITY UNITED TOURNAMENT
- Sydney Torgerson recorded a team-best 19 points, while Priya Kingsley knocked down a pair of triples to add 14 points as Houston slipped by Lester Prairie 58-51.
