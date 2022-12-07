SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
High school highlights for Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022

Top performances for area high school players.

PB Sports Graphic
By Staff reports
December 06, 2022 09:18 PM
BOYS BASKETBALL

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

Ryan Ohm and Shaun Wysocki each started their seasons well in a losing Century effort. Ohm knocked down four of the Panthers’ 10 3-pointers en route to a game-high 26 points, while Wysocki poured in 23 as the Panthers fell 76-70 to Farmington.

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

Lewis Doyle tallied a game-high 24 points, while Mason King hit six triples on his way to 22 points as Caledonia beat Fillmore Central 85-57 win over Fillmore Central. Jayce Kiehne paced the Fillmore Central attack with 20 points.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

Kiru Othow scored 15 points but John Marshall fell to Northfield 44-42.

Hannah Hanson exploded for 28 points and Kaia Kirkeby joined two others in double figures with 17 points in Mayo’s 87-55 rout of Albert Lea.

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

Miranda Palamby had a massive game with 19 points and 18 rebounds in Dover-Eyota’s 75-47 win over Lewiston-Altura. Kylie Verthein had 18 points and seven rebounds for L-A and Natalie Lubinski had 16 points and 10 rebounds.

Ava Privet hit six 3-pointers and scored 23 points as Caledonia beat Fillmore Central 65-26.

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

• Lanesboro’s Kaci Ruen scored 21 points and Jenysn Storhoff and Jessie Schreiber each had 18 in the Burros 75-46 win over LeRoy-Ostrander. Jordan Runde had 18 points for L-O.

Kinley Soiney got things done, scoring 10 points and grabbing 10 rebounds as Mabel-Canton beat Lyle/Pacelli 39-35.

Lauren Queensland scored 23 points, hit four 3-pointers and grabbed eight rebounds as Grand Meadow beat Southland 68-29. Sydney Cotten hit 3-pointers and scored 24 points for the SuperLarks.

BOYS HOCKEY

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

Ellis Petersmeyer made 48 saves for Red Wing, but Northfield’s offense overwhelmed the Wingers in a 12-1 victory. Northfield was led by junior forward Jake Geiger, who had three goals and three assists.

NON-CONFERENCE

Wyatt Farrell had a monster night for La Crescent-Hokah in a 9-0 win against West Salem (Wis.). Farrell, who was the state’s second-leading goal-scorer last season, scored five goals and added three assists for an eight-point game. Logan Yehle had a nine-save shutout in goal for the Lancers.

