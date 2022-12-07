High school highlights for Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022

BOYS BASKETBALL

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

• Ryan Ohm and Shaun Wysocki each started their seasons well in a losing Century effort. Ohm knocked down four of the Panthers’ 10 3-pointers en route to a game-high 26 points, while Wysocki poured in 23 as the Panthers fell 76-70 to Farmington.

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

• Lewis Doyle tallied a game-high 24 points, while Mason King hit six triples on his way to 22 points as Caledonia beat Fillmore Central 85-57 win over Fillmore Central. Jayce Kiehne paced the Fillmore Central attack with 20 points.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

• Kiru Othow scored 15 points but John Marshall fell to Northfield 44-42.

• Hannah Hanson exploded for 28 points and Kaia Kirkeby joined two others in double figures with 17 points in Mayo’s 87-55 rout of Albert Lea.

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

• Miranda Palamby had a massive game with 19 points and 18 rebounds in Dover-Eyota’s 75-47 win over Lewiston-Altura. Kylie Verthein had 18 points and seven rebounds for L-A and Natalie Lubinski had 16 points and 10 rebounds.

• Ava Privet hit six 3-pointers and scored 23 points as Caledonia beat Fillmore Central 65-26.

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

• Lanesboro’s Kaci Ruen scored 21 points and Jenysn Storhoff and Jessie Schreiber each had 18 in the Burros 75-46 win over LeRoy-Ostrander. Jordan Runde had 18 points for L-O.

• Kinley Soiney got things done, scoring 10 points and grabbing 10 rebounds as Mabel-Canton beat Lyle/Pacelli 39-35.

• Lauren Queensland scored 23 points, hit four 3-pointers and grabbed eight rebounds as Grand Meadow beat Southland 68-29. Sydney Cotten hit 3-pointers and scored 24 points for the SuperLarks.

BOYS HOCKEY

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

• Ellis Petersmeyer made 48 saves for Red Wing, but Northfield’s offense overwhelmed the Wingers in a 12-1 victory. Northfield was led by junior forward Jake Geiger, who had three goals and three assists.

NON-CONFERENCE

• Wyatt Farrell had a monster night for La Crescent-Hokah in a 9-0 win against West Salem (Wis.). Farrell, who was the state’s second-leading goal-scorer last season, scored five goals and added three assists for an eight-point game. Logan Yehle had a nine-save shutout in goal for the Lancers.

