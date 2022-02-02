SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Sports | Prep

High school highlights for Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022

Top performances for area high school players.

PB Sports Graphic
By Post Bulletin staff reports
February 01, 2022 09:51 PM
GIRLS BASKETBALL

NON-CONFERENCE
Bailey Johnson stayed hot, scoring 20 points, as Southland beat Schaeffer Academy 65-36. Gabriella Buehler had 12 points for Schaeffer and Winona Morgan had nine points and 10 rebounds.

