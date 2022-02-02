High school highlights for Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022
Top performances for area high school players.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
NON-CONFERENCE
• Bailey Johnson stayed hot, scoring 20 points, as Southland beat Schaeffer Academy 65-36. Gabriella Buehler had 12 points for Schaeffer and Winona Morgan had nine points and 10 rebounds.
The Rochester John Marshall/Co-op girls Alpine ski team rode an excellent overall performance Monday and won the Big Nine title.