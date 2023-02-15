99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Prep
High school highlights for Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023

Top performances for area high school players.

By Staff reports
February 14, 2023 08:55 PM
BOYS BASKETBALL

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

Shaun Wysocki had 24 points and 11 rebounds and Ryan Ohm scored 14 points as Century defeated Winona 63-48. Jackson Harvey led Winona with 18 points and seven rebounds.

Collin Vick led Owatonnna with 18 points as the Huskies (16-5, 13-4 Big Nine) topped Mayo 64-50 to stay one game behind Mankato East in the Big Nine race. Isaiah Hanson led Mayo with 16 points and Alex Gyarmaty added 13 as the Spartans dropped to 11-6 in the Big Nine, 15-6 overall.

Jacob Herrick scored 16 points and was one of five Packers with at least nine points as Austin edged Northfield 73-69 to stay in the Big Nine race. Austin improves to 12-5 in the Big Nine. Soren Richardson poured in 35 points and added 10 rebounds for the Raiders, who drop to 11-6 in league play.

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

Henry Tschetter scored 19 points while Parker Wangen drained five 3-pointers and chipped in with 17 points as Stewartville toppled Pine Island 55. Nick Bauer made four triples and had 16 points for Pine Island.

Dom Cartney scored a career-high 20 points and the senior made four of Byron's 11 3-pointers as the Bears rolled past Kasson-Mantorville 64-39.

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

Eli Hopp scored 12 points to lead a balanced attack as Chatfield topped Wabasha-Kellogg 55-35. The Gophers had five players score between nine and 12 points. Ryan Hartert had a game-high 13 points for the host Falcons.

Grady Hengel pumped in 33 points while Dawson Bunke drained six triples and had 24 points as Rushford-Peterson nipped Caledonia 75-73. Garrett Konz led the host Warriors with 21 points and Lewis Doyle added 17. R-P trailed 39-34 at the half.

Aeron Stevens tallied 26 points and Kaiden Peters chipped with 14 in Plainview-Elgin-Millville's 74-44 victory over Lewiston-Altura.

Payton Olson tallied 21 points, Mason Apse (five 3-pointers) had 19 points and Henry Davidson (four 3-pointers) had 17 as St. Charles outscored Dover-Eyota 80-73. Mavrick Sobczak pumped in 27 points for D-E and Levi Williams added 13.

GOPHER CONFERENCE

Gabe Hein poured in 30, Brady Kittelson tallied 25 and Zack Hein added 19 as Blooming Prairie posted a high-scoring 93-62 win over Medford. Kittelson and Hein both made four 3-pointers. Austin Erickson had 28 points for Medford.

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

Evan Miller hit a 3-pointer with four seconds left to tie it at 68-68 in regulation and Schaeffer Academy went on to defeat Kingsland 75-71 in overtime. Ethan Van Schepen hit a trio of 3-pointers and scored 25 points, including the 1,000th of his career to spark Schaeffer. Miller finished with 16 points and he drained four 3-pointers. Jayden Brink made five 3-pointers and scored 25 points for Kingsland while Kaaleem Reiland hit three triples and scored 18 points.

Jake Truckenmiller made five 3-pointers and had 25 points, Buay Koak scored 19 points and Mac Nelson added 14 as Lyle/Austin Pacelli (20-3), ranked No. 10 in Class A, overpowered Grand Meadow 92-24.

Marshall Baseman had 36 points and 12 rebounds as Glenville-Emmons posted a wild 92-81 win over Mabel-Canton in overtime. Host G-E trailed 46-23 at the half before posting a big comeback. Cayden Tollefsrud led M-C with 24 points and Jordan Larson added 21 as he made five triples.

NON-CONFERENCE

Will Opsahl scored 19 points and Adam Poncelet added 13 as Goodhue took a major step in securing the top seed in the upcoming Section 1A tournament with a 66-52 win over Hayfield in a battle of state-ranked teams. Goodhue, ranked No. 5 in Class A, improves to 20-3. Hayfield, the two-time defending state champion and ranked No. 8 in Class A, drops to 19-5. Zander Jacobson and Ethan Pack both scored 17 points for the Vikings.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

Brianna Aikens and Alayna Meister each had 13 points, but it wasn’t enough to lift John Marshall past Mankato East. The Cougars prevailed 56-42.

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

Paige Halder had 17 points and Emma Stork 16 with four 3-pointers in Byron’s 65-39 win over Kasson-Mantorville. K-M got 11 points from Kaylee Narveson.

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

• Caledonia finished the conference portion of its season unbeaten (14-0) as it blitzed Rushford-Peterson 63-38. Ava Privet had 15 points and hit three 3-pointers for the Warriors. Jovial King added 14 points.

• Senior center Shea Jech led four Chatfield players in double figures with 16 points in the Gophers’ 70-34 romp over Wabasha-Kellogg. Taylor Ask added 14 points and Anna Kivimagi and Evy Goldsmith had 10 each. Ileana deAngel had 12 points for W-K.

Abigail O’Reilly scored 32 points and grabbed eight rebounds and Plainview-Elgin-Millville downed Lewiston-Altura 76-40. Alyvia Engler had 11 points for P-E-M. Kylie Verthein scored 23 points and grabbed five rebounds for L-A.

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

Lexy Foster and Kendyl Queensland each scored 16 points in Grand Meadow’s 57-25 win over LeRoy-Ostrander. Grand Meadow moved to 16-1 in the SEC and 23-2 overall.

Kaci Ruen scored 22 points and Jensyn Storhoff had 19 with three 3-pointers in Lanesboro’s 56-56 upset win over Kingsland. Lanesboro is now 13-4 in the SEC and 18-6 overall. Kingsland is 16-2, 19-6. Ryley Guy hd 19 points for the Knights.

GOPHER CONFERENCE

• Blooming Prairie held Medford to eight first-half points and sprinted to a 53-22 win. Anna Pauly had 12 points and nine rebounds for the Blossoms and Haven Carlson had eight points and 10 rebounds.

NON-CONFERENCE

• La Crosse Aquinas won for the 22nd straight time, beating Winona Cotter 57-48. Macy Donarski scored 26 points for Aquinas. Clarissa Sauer paced Cotter with 19 points and five 3-pointers. Cotter was within three points with 2 minutes left.

• Houston went from trailing by three points at halftime to beating Pine Island 51-37. The Hurricanes outscored the Panthers 18-2 from the free-throw line. Sydney Torgerson had 13 points for Houston. Reese Koenen had 15 for Pine Island.

