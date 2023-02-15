High school highlights for Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023

BOYS BASKETBALL

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

• Shaun Wysocki had 24 points and 11 rebounds and Ryan Ohm scored 14 points as Century defeated Winona 63-48. Jackson Harvey led Winona with 18 points and seven rebounds.

• Collin Vick led Owatonnna with 18 points as the Huskies (16-5, 13-4 Big Nine) topped Mayo 64-50 to stay one game behind Mankato East in the Big Nine race. Isaiah Hanson led Mayo with 16 points and Alex Gyarmaty added 13 as the Spartans dropped to 11-6 in the Big Nine, 15-6 overall.

• Jacob Herrick scored 16 points and was one of five Packers with at least nine points as Austin edged Northfield 73-69 to stay in the Big Nine race. Austin improves to 12-5 in the Big Nine. Soren Richardson poured in 35 points and added 10 rebounds for the Raiders, who drop to 11-6 in league play.

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

• Henry Tschetter scored 19 points while Parker Wangen drained five 3-pointers and chipped in with 17 points as Stewartville toppled Pine Island 55. Nick Bauer made four triples and had 16 points for Pine Island.

• Dom Cartney scored a career-high 20 points and the senior made four of Byron's 11 3-pointers as the Bears rolled past Kasson-Mantorville 64-39.

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

• Eli Hopp scored 12 points to lead a balanced attack as Chatfield topped Wabasha-Kellogg 55-35. The Gophers had five players score between nine and 12 points. Ryan Hartert had a game-high 13 points for the host Falcons.

• Grady Hengel pumped in 33 points while Dawson Bunke drained six triples and had 24 points as Rushford-Peterson nipped Caledonia 75-73. Garrett Konz led the host Warriors with 21 points and Lewis Doyle added 17. R-P trailed 39-34 at the half.

• Aeron Stevens tallied 26 points and Kaiden Peters chipped with 14 in Plainview-Elgin-Millville's 74-44 victory over Lewiston-Altura.

• Payton Olson tallied 21 points, Mason Apse (five 3-pointers) had 19 points and Henry Davidson (four 3-pointers) had 17 as St. Charles outscored Dover-Eyota 80-73. Mavrick Sobczak pumped in 27 points for D-E and Levi Williams added 13.

GOPHER CONFERENCE

• Gabe Hein poured in 30, Brady Kittelson tallied 25 and Zack Hein added 19 as Blooming Prairie posted a high-scoring 93-62 win over Medford. Kittelson and Hein both made four 3-pointers. Austin Erickson had 28 points for Medford.

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

• Evan Miller hit a 3-pointer with four seconds left to tie it at 68-68 in regulation and Schaeffer Academy went on to defeat Kingsland 75-71 in overtime. Ethan Van Schepen hit a trio of 3-pointers and scored 25 points, including the 1,000th of his career to spark Schaeffer. Miller finished with 16 points and he drained four 3-pointers. Jayden Brink made five 3-pointers and scored 25 points for Kingsland while Kaaleem Reiland hit three triples and scored 18 points.

• Jake Truckenmiller made five 3-pointers and had 25 points, Buay Koak scored 19 points and Mac Nelson added 14 as Lyle/Austin Pacelli (20-3), ranked No. 10 in Class A, overpowered Grand Meadow 92-24.

• Marshall Baseman had 36 points and 12 rebounds as Glenville-Emmons posted a wild 92-81 win over Mabel-Canton in overtime. Host G-E trailed 46-23 at the half before posting a big comeback. Cayden Tollefsrud led M-C with 24 points and Jordan Larson added 21 as he made five triples.

NON-CONFERENCE

• Will Opsahl scored 19 points and Adam Poncelet added 13 as Goodhue took a major step in securing the top seed in the upcoming Section 1A tournament with a 66-52 win over Hayfield in a battle of state-ranked teams. Goodhue, ranked No. 5 in Class A, improves to 20-3. Hayfield, the two-time defending state champion and ranked No. 8 in Class A, drops to 19-5. Zander Jacobson and Ethan Pack both scored 17 points for the Vikings.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

• Brianna Aikens and Alayna Meister each had 13 points, but it wasn’t enough to lift John Marshall past Mankato East. The Cougars prevailed 56-42.

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

• Paige Halder had 17 points and Emma Stork 16 with four 3-pointers in Byron’s 65-39 win over Kasson-Mantorville. K-M got 11 points from Kaylee Narveson.

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

• Caledonia finished the conference portion of its season unbeaten (14-0) as it blitzed Rushford-Peterson 63-38. Ava Privet had 15 points and hit three 3-pointers for the Warriors. Jovial King added 14 points.

• Senior center Shea Jech led four Chatfield players in double figures with 16 points in the Gophers’ 70-34 romp over Wabasha-Kellogg. Taylor Ask added 14 points and Anna Kivimagi and Evy Goldsmith had 10 each. Ileana deAngel had 12 points for W-K.

• Abigail O’Reilly scored 32 points and grabbed eight rebounds and Plainview-Elgin-Millville downed Lewiston-Altura 76-40. Alyvia Engler had 11 points for P-E-M. Kylie Verthein scored 23 points and grabbed five rebounds for L-A.

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

• Lexy Foster and Kendyl Queensland each scored 16 points in Grand Meadow’s 57-25 win over LeRoy-Ostrander. Grand Meadow moved to 16-1 in the SEC and 23-2 overall.

• Kaci Ruen scored 22 points and Jensyn Storhoff had 19 with three 3-pointers in Lanesboro’s 56-56 upset win over Kingsland. Lanesboro is now 13-4 in the SEC and 18-6 overall. Kingsland is 16-2, 19-6. Ryley Guy hd 19 points for the Knights.

GOPHER CONFERENCE

• Blooming Prairie held Medford to eight first-half points and sprinted to a 53-22 win. Anna Pauly had 12 points and nine rebounds for the Blossoms and Haven Carlson had eight points and 10 rebounds.

NON-CONFERENCE

• La Crosse Aquinas won for the 22nd straight time, beating Winona Cotter 57-48. Macy Donarski scored 26 points for Aquinas. Clarissa Sauer paced Cotter with 19 points and five 3-pointers. Cotter was within three points with 2 minutes left.

• Houston went from trailing by three points at halftime to beating Pine Island 51-37. The Hurricanes outscored the Panthers 18-2 from the free-throw line. Sydney Torgerson had 13 points for Houston. Reese Koenen had 15 for Pine Island.

