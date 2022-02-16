High school highlights for Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2022
Top performances for area high school players.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE
• Aby Shubert scored 19 points and Kasson-Mantorville’s defense was stifling in a 39-31 win over Byron. K-M has now won seven of its last eight games.
SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE
• Grand Meadow held Mabel-Canton to 10 first-half points and won 56-24. McKenna Hendrickson had 16 points for the Superlarks and River Landers had 11.
A scoreboard of area girls basketball games.
Gary Sloan, the recently retired Grand Meadow football coach, is a finalist for the National High School Athletic Coaches Association national football coach of the year.
The bubble at Rochester Regional Stadium is finally up, but the cost was about $100,000 more than usual