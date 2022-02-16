SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Sports | Prep

High school highlights for Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2022

Top performances for area high school players.

PB Sports Graphic
By Post Bulletin staff reports
February 15, 2022 09:07 PM
GIRLS BASKETBALL

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

Aby Shubert scored 19 points and Kasson-Mantorville’s defense was stifling in a 39-31 win over Byron. K-M has now won seven of its last eight games.

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

• Grand Meadow held Mabel-Canton to 10 first-half points and won 56-24. McKenna Hendrickson had 16 points for the Superlarks and River Landers had 11.

