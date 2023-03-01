High school highlights for Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023

BOYS BASKETBALL

SECTION 1A FIRST ROUND

• Oscar Fries scored 13 points while Henry Meyer and Parker Springer added 12 each as No. 14 Wabasha-Kellogg defeated No. 19 LeRoy-Ostrander 66-47. Layne Bird led the Cardinals with 12 points.

• Cayden Tollefsrud poured in 24 points and Isaac Underbakke added 11 as No. 15 Mabel-Canton toppled No. 18 Grand Meadow 66-48. Jace Kraft led the Superlarks with 23 points.

• Weston Anderson scored 14 points and Marshall Baseman chipped with 12 as No. 17 Glenville-Emmons got past No. 16 Houston 56-47 in double overtime. Conner Porter paced the Hurricanes with 19 points and eight rebounds.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

SECTION 1A QUARTERFINALS

• No. 1-seed and No. 4-ranked Hayfield didn’t have an easy time of it against No. 8 seed Fillmore Central, but it emerged with a 54-46 win at Mayo Civic Center. The Vikings led just 27-25 at halftime. Kristen Watson had 20 points for the Vikings and teammate Natalie Beaver had 18. Fillmore Central was paced by Abby Bothun with 15 points. Alyssa Britton had 12 and Madison Simon 11.

