99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, February 7

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

High school highlights for Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023

Top performances for area high school players.

PB Sports Graphic
By Staff reports
February 07, 2023 08:44 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

BOYS BASKETBALL

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

Will Opsahl poured in 27 points and Adam Poncelet chipped in 18 as Goodhue, ranked No. 4 in Class A, nipped Zumbrota-Mazeppa 68-67. Kayden Rodrick was one of five Z-M players in double figures with 19 points and Carter Christopherson added 13.

GOPHER CONFERENCE

• Senior guard Isaac Matti scored 27 points, including the 2,000th point of his career, as Hayfield, ranked No. 9 in Class A, defeated Kenyon-Wanamingo 77-58. Matti also collected 13 rebounds while Ethan Pack drained five 3-pointers and had 25 points. Colton Steberg led K-W with 18 points.

Related Topics: MEMBERS-ONLYPB PREP SCORES
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
PB Sports Graphic
Prep
High school scores for Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023
Scores of area high school games.
February 07, 2023 08:45 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Basketball results graphic
Prep
Boys basketball results for Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023
A scoreboard of boys basketball games.
February 07, 2023 08:42 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Mayo, Century/John Marshall girls hockey
Prep
A dozen players to watch in the Section 1 girls hockey playoffs
The Section 1A and 1AA girls hockey postseason begins Wednesday. Here are 12 players to watch -- one from each team -- in the upcoming tournaments.
February 07, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
Wrestling results graphic
Prep
Wrestling results for Monday, Feb. 6, 2023
A scoreboard of wrestling results.
February 06, 2023 10:23 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports