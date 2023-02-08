High school highlights for Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023
Top performances for area high school players.
BOYS BASKETBALL
HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE
• Will Opsahl poured in 27 points and Adam Poncelet chipped in 18 as Goodhue, ranked No. 4 in Class A, nipped Zumbrota-Mazeppa 68-67. Kayden Rodrick was one of five Z-M players in double figures with 19 points and Carter Christopherson added 13.
GOPHER CONFERENCE
• Senior guard Isaac Matti scored 27 points, including the 2,000th point of his career, as Hayfield, ranked No. 9 in Class A, defeated Kenyon-Wanamingo 77-58. Matti also collected 13 rebounds while Ethan Pack drained five 3-pointers and had 25 points. Colton Steberg led K-W with 18 points.
