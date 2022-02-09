High school highlights for Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022
Top performances for area high school players.
BOYS BASKETBALL
GOPHER CONFERENCE
• Braxton Munnikhuysen collected 26 points and six rebounds to spark Triton past Faribault Bethlehem Academy 78-60.
NON-CONFERENCE
• Thomas Menk scored 24 points and Collin Bonow added 16 as Lewiston-Altura nipped Grand Meadow 61-60. Connor Munson (16 points, five 3-pointers) and Jacob Kerrins (15 points, four 3-pointers) combined for 31 points and eight triples for the Superlarks.
