Sports | Prep

High school highlights for Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022

Top performances for area high school players.

PB Sports Graphic
By Post Bulletin staff reports
February 08, 2022 08:57 PM
BOYS BASKETBALL

GOPHER CONFERENCE

Braxton Munnikhuysen collected 26 points and six rebounds to spark Triton past Faribault Bethlehem Academy 78-60.

NON-CONFERENCE

Thomas Menk scored 24 points and Collin Bonow added 16 as Lewiston-Altura nipped Grand Meadow 61-60. Connor Munson (16 points, five 3-pointers) and Jacob Kerrins (15 points, four 3-pointers) combined for 31 points and eight triples for the Superlarks.

